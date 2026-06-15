Sable Expands the Zorro Project Through New Staking and an Option Agreement of the El Acero Property, San Juan, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV:SAE | OTCQB:SBLRF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement with an arm's length party to acquire a 100% interest in the El Acero property, adjacent to the south to the main Zorro project land package.

The Company previously reported a total project area of 5,236 hectares associated with the La Esquina option agreement (see January 15, 2026 news release). Since then, Sable has expanded the Zorro project through the staking of additional open ground and the execution of the El Acero option agreement. As a result, the Zorro project now covers approximately 8,460 hectares.



The El Acero property consists of a single mining claim covering 887 hectares and is surrounded by claims already controlled by the Company. The acquisition consolidates Sable's land position at Zorro and increases the project area to approximately 8,460 hectares (Figure 1).

Located in the Frontal Cordillera of San Juan Province, the Zorro Project is situated immediately north of the Chita Valley district. Exploration completed by Sable has identified multiple mineralized target areas, including copper-rich intrusion-related mineralization, polymetallic veins, and magmatic-hydrothermal breccias. Details of these targets have been described in previous Company news releases.

Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable Resources Ltd., commented, "The expansion of the Zorro project through both the staking of additional open ground and the acquisition of the El Acero claim strengthens our control of the district and supports our long-term exploration strategy. While the El Acero claim itself has seen limited modern exploration, the combination of new staking and property consolidation provides greater flexibility for future exploration programs and supports our district-scale approach at Zorro."





Figure 1. Zorro Project target areas zones and consolidated land package, including newly staked claims and the El Acero mining claim.

OPTION AGREEMENT DETAILS

In order to earn a 100% interest in the property, the Company must:

Make a payment of US$75,000 on the date of signing the agreement (paid);

Make a payment of US$100,000 nine (9) months after signing; and

Make a payment of US$125,000 fifteen 15) months after signing;



There is 1% net smelter royalty on the property, which may be purchased by the Company for US$1,000,000.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable’s focus is on developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (>141,000 ha), incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, Cerro Negro, and Zorro projects in San Juan province, Argentina, and the Copper Queen, Copper Prince, and Core Mountain properties in British Columbia (21,038 ha).



For further information, please contact:

Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at ruben.padilla@sableresources.com or +1 (520) 488-2520

Related link: sableresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Sable’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Sable’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Sable considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Sable is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93787024-9c8d-4da1-a03d-4abd4afcf39b