Shock Top Kicks Off the World’s Biggest Summer of Soccer with Shocking Upsets





ATLANTA, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shock Top, the bold and refreshing Belgian-style wheat ale from Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is bringing ‘Shocking Upsets’ to the world’s biggest summer of soccer, the fan-favorite promotion that rewards consumers when tournament underdogs deliver the unexpected.

From June 28 through July 19, legal-drinking-age fans who purchase Shock Top can score a rebate on their beer if a team ranked 21st or lower defeats a top-10 ranked team during tournament play, subject to official terms and conditions.

Known for celebrating bold flavor, spirited gatherings, and moments that catch people by surprise, Shock Top is embracing one of the most exciting dynamics in international soccer: the underdog victory. Through Shocking Upsets, every match becomes a little more exciting, giving fans another reason to grab a Shock Top, gather their crew, and cheer for the unexpected.

The promotion is part of Shock Top’s new ‘Shocking Upsets’ summer campaign, a celebration of the fans, watch parties, and unforgettable moments that make the beautiful game a global phenomenon. Throughout the tournament, Shock Top’s iconic mascot, Wedge Head, will rally supporters through digital content, social activations, and match-day celebrations designed to bring fans together wherever they’re watching.

Whether gathering at a neighborhood sports bar, hosting a backyard watch party, or cheering alongside friends, fans can enjoy every match knowing that a shocking result could make their next round even sweeter.

Jake Neilson, Senior Brand Manager for Shock Top, stated, “Shock Top was built around celebrating bold flavor and unexpected moments. Few sporting events deliver more drama than tournament soccer, where one result can change everything. Shocking Upsets gives fans another reason to get together, grab a Shock Top, and cheer for the moments nobody saw coming. When an underdog shocks the world, we’ll help make that celebration even better.”

If a qualifying upset occurs during tournament play, eligible fans can purchase a Shock Top and submit their receipt and promotional information for a rebate, subject to official rules.

Key Promotion Details

Promotion period runs from June 28, 2026, through July 19, 2026 .

. A qualifying Shocking Upset occurs when a team ranked 21st or lower defeats a team ranked in the world’s top 10 during tournament play.

Eligible consumers who purchase a Shock Top during the promotional window may submit their receipt for a rebate if a qualifying upset occurs.

Offer available to legal-drinking-age consumers in participating states and subject to official rules, terms, and conditions.





Built for fans who appreciate bold flavor and bold moments, Shocking Upsets adds an extra layer of excitement to every match by turning surprising outcomes into something worth celebrating.

This summer, Shock Top is inviting fans everywhere to embrace the unexpected and celebrate every shocking moment along the way.

For promotion details and official rules, visit https://shocktop.craftbrewoffers.com.

About Shock Top

Shock Top is a bold, Belgian-style wheat ale brand known for its refreshing taste, citrus-forward character, and easygoing personality. Crafted to bring unexpected flavor and energy to every occasion, Shock Top has become a go-to choice for beer drinkers looking for something expressive, approachable, and fun. Shock Top is part of the Tilray Beverages portfolio.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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