Aurora Mobile’s Modellix Launches Vidu Q3-Mix to Enhance Content Production Efficiency Across Advertising, E-Commerce, and AI Drama

SINGAPORE, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced that Modellix.ai, its One Unified Platform for All AI Media Generation, has officially integrated Vidu’s video generation model capabilities and launched Vidu Q3-Mix.





The Vidu Q3 series is built for narrative video creation, supporting native audio-video generation, video outputs of up to 16 seconds, enhanced camera and pacing control, multilingual output, and multi-character dialogue capabilities.

As an important model within the Vidu Q3 series, Vidu Q3-Mix is designed for balanced performance and broad application scenarios, with continued improvements in consistency and visual aesthetics. It is suitable for content production scenarios including interactive entertainment, advertising, AI drama, and more.

Through Modellix, users can generate dynamic video content from reference images, characters, products, or scenes, and complete testing and model access through a unified Playground and model interface. This integration further expands Modellix’s AI video model capabilities, offering content creators, developers, and enterprise users more options for video generation.

ShengShu Technology is a global leader in multimodal generative AI, focusing on the development of multimodal foundation models and delivering MaaS and SaaS products that make creative production smarter, faster, and more scalable. Its flagship product, Vidu, serves multiple industry scenarios, including animation, interactive entertainment, advertising, film, and cultural tourism.

Stable Character, Product, and Scene Reuse Becomes Key to Scalable AI Video Production

AI video generation has already produced many visually impressive results. However, as AI video moves into real content production workflows, stability and controllability remain essential.

When a reference image changes too much after motion is added, characters lose consistency, camera movements become difficult to control, or complex prompts are not followed accurately, the usability of the final output can be affected. For teams working in advertising, e-commerce content, AI drama, virtual characters, and social media video, the value of AI video lies not only in generating a single clip, but in whether it can support a continuous, stable, and reusable production workflow.

Vidu Q3-Mix is designed for reference-to-video scenarios, with enhanced capabilities in camera control, character motion, complex prompt understanding, and scene consistency. Starting from a clear visual reference, users can generate dynamic video content based on images, characters, products, or scenes, helping the final output better align with the original creative intent.

In advertising, Q3-Mix can help teams quickly generate multiple video variations from product images or visual key art for creative testing and pre-campaign validation.

In e-commerce and brand content production, product images and scene visuals can be turned into dynamic display videos, reducing the cost of producing visual assets at scale.

In AI drama, short-form series, and virtual character production, reference-to-video can support character motion testing, storyboard previews, and narrative clip generation, helping teams accelerate early-stage validation.

For interactive content, AI SaaS products, and developers, these capabilities can also be integrated into content tools, marketing tools, and video generation applications to support product prototyping and business innovation.

Making Vidu Q3-Mix Easier to Access Through Modellix

As image, video, and audio generation models continue to evolve, enterprises and developers face growing complexity when adopting advanced AI models.

Different model platforms often come with different API structures, parameter formats, invocation mechanisms, and billing models. Creators looking to test model outputs, developers seeking API integration, and content teams managing usage records and costs often need to switch across multiple systems.

Modellix is designed to address this fragmentation. As Aurora Mobile’s one-stop platform for aggregating leading AI media models, Modellix enables users to explore models, test them in Playground, access APIs, view transparent pricing, and manage call logs through a single platform.

With the integration of Vidu Q3-Mix, users can more easily experience reference-to-video capabilities and apply them to content production, product prototyping, and business workflows through Modellix’s unified model access system.

“Vidu Q3-Mix further expands Modellix’s AI video generation model offerings,” Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile. “Through a unified, transparent, and efficient platform, we aim to help creators, developers, and enterprise users more easily experience and use advanced AI video models.”

Two-Week 50% Off Campaign Now Available

To support the launch of Vidu Q3-Mix, Modellix is offering a two-week limited-time campaign.

From June 15 to June 28, 2026, users can access Vidu Q3-Mix on Modellix at 50% off.

Featured model: Vidu Q3-Mix Reference-to-Video

Access page: https://www.modellix.ai/models/vidu/viduq3-mix-r2v

About Modellix.ai

Modellix is Aurora Mobile’s premier unified platform for AI media generation. It enables developers and enterprises to generate, track, and scale content using world-class models through a single, secure, and transparent API.

For more information, please contact: marketing@modellix.ai

About Vidu

Vidu is ShengShu Technology’s world generation model, providing video generation capabilities for global creators, developers, and enterprise users. Vidu supports text-to-video, image-to-video, reference-to-video, and other generation modes, serving industries including animation, interactive entertainment, advertising, film, cultural tourism, and more through MaaS and SaaS offerings.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.aurora-mobile.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@aurora-mobile.com

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70b70874-8fa4-452b-8a8c-170a2a1edf44