Purpose Investments Launches Purpose SpaceX (SPCX) Yield Shares ETF, Adding to Its Leading Suite of Yield Shares ETFs

TORONTO, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is excited to announce the expansion of its Yield Shares suite with the launch of the Purpose SpaceX (SPCX) Yield Shares ETF, which begins trading today on Cboe Canada under the ticker SPXY.

The new ETF offers investors exposure to SpaceX and is designed to generate enhanced* monthly income through a diversified covered call strategy on approximately 50% of the portfolio, combined with modest leverage of approximately 25%.

“SpaceX is one of the most influential companies shaping the future of space exploration and advanced technology, and Canadian investors have been looking for a simple way to access its growth potential,” said Nick Mersh, Portfolio Manager at Purpose Investments. “SPXY gives investors access to that opportunity while providing enhanced monthly income through a strategy focused on long-term total return.”

As investor demand continues to grow for single-stock income strategies, SPXY expands Purpose’s Yield Shares suite into one of the most anticipated public market opportunities, offering investors a new way to access innovation, growth potential, and monthly income in a single ETF.

Key Benefits:

Growth Potential: Gain exposure to the long-term growth opportunity of SpaceX, a leader in the commercial space industry.

Gain exposure to the long-term growth opportunity of SpaceX, a leader in the commercial space industry. Monthly Income: Designed to generate enhanced monthly income through a diversified covered call strategy written on approximately 50% of the portfolio.

Designed to generate enhanced monthly income through a diversified covered call strategy written on approximately 50% of the portfolio. Modest Leverage: Uses approximately 25% leverage to enhance exposure and support the fund’s income objective.

Uses approximately 25% leverage to enhance exposure and support the fund’s income objective. Tax-Efficient Distributions: Distributions are expected to be in the form of capital gains and/or return of capital, which are typically taxed more favourably than interest income.

Distributions are expected to be in the form of capital gains and/or return of capital, which are typically taxed more favourably than interest income. Canadian Dollar Hedged: The Fund will be 100% hedged back to the Canadian dollar, reducing U.S. dollar currency risk for investors.



With the addition of SPXY, the Purpose Yield Shares suite has grown to feature 30 ETFs, offering an array of yield-focused strategies across Canadian, U.S. and crypto assets. The new addition reinforces Purpose Yield Shares as a leading option for investors seeking monthly income and total return from their favourite stocks and digital assets.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose is the manager of the ETF. Purpose is an asset management company with more than $31 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

Media inquiries:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@earnscliffe.ca

905-580-1257

*Purpose Yield Shares funds provide "enhanced" or higher yields in the form of additional monthly distributions compared with the underlying common stock, which pays a relatively lower or no distribution yield.

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