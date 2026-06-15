Pasithea Therapeutics Announces Exhibit at Children’s Tumor Foundation 2026 NF Conference

-- Company will engage with NF1 community following recent FDA Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations for lead NF1 treatment candidate PAS-004 –

– Participants interested in meeting with Pasithea are encouraged to contact in advance to schedule –

MIAMI, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor, today announced it will participate as an exhibitor in the upcoming Children's Tumor Foundation (CTF) 2026 NF Conference, held June 26-30, 2026, in Denver, Colorado.

“Direct engagement with the clinical and academic NF1 community strengthens our commitment to develop better-tolerated therapies that can be used safely over the long term,” said Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, Chief Executive Officer of Pasithea. “We look forward to collaborating closely with CTF and the broader NF1 community to advance meaningful innovation and improve outcomes for individuals living with NF1.”

Participants interested in meeting with Pasithea representatives are encouraged to contact us via the email below.

About Children’s Tumor Foundation’s NF Conference

The Children’s Tumor Foundation’s annual NF Conference is the premier event for the global NF research and clinical community, uniting experts and innovators dedicated to transforming outcomes for patients with NF. This includes NF1 and all types of schwannomatosis (SWN), such as NF2-related schwannomatosis (NF2-SWN), previously known as neurofibromatosis type 2.

About NF1- PN

Plexiform neurofibromas (PN) are tumors originating from the nerve sheath that grow through and around nerves and may involve multiple nerve branches. Thirty to fifty percent (30-50%) of patients with NF1 will harbor PNs, which can undergo malignant transformation. PN-related morbidities are primarily caused by the direct impact of the tumor on surrounding structures and can be life-threatening when they compress vital organs or when they become malignant.

About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Pasithea is a clinical-stage biotechnology company primarily focused on the research and development of its lead drug candidate, PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor intended for the treatment of RASopathies, MAPK pathway-driven tumors, and other diseases. The Company is currently testing PAS-004 in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced cancer (NCT06299839), and a Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1)-associated plexiform neurofibromas with symptomatic and inoperable, incompletely resected, or recurrent PN (NCT06961565).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of PAS-004 in advanced cancer patients, the Company’s ongoing Phase 1/1b clinical trial of PAS-004 in adult NF1 patients, and the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD) and preliminary efficacy of PAS-004, as well as all other statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding the Company’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events regarding its business, as well as other statements with respect to the Company’s plans, assumptions, expectations, beliefs and objectives, the success of the Company’s current and future business strategies, product development, pre-clinical studies, clinical studies, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, business strategies, potential growth and financing opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including risks that future clinical trial results may not match results observed to date, may be negative or ambiguous, or may not reach the level of statistical significance required for regulatory approval, as well as other factors set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Pasithea Therapeutics Contact

Patrick Gaynes

Investor Relations

pgaynes@pasithea.com