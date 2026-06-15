Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market to Value USD 4.86 Billion by 2035, Expanding at an 8.26% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market was valued at USD 2.20 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.86 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.26% during 2026–2035.”

The global capillary blood collection devices market is growing steadily due to rising demand for minimally invasive blood sampling, expanding point-of-care diagnostics, and increasing cases of diabetes and other chronic diseases. Growing adoption of home healthcare, self-monitoring, and advanced blood collection technologies is further driving market growth.





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Rising Diabetes Prevalence and Point-of-care Testing Expansion Augment Market Growth Globally

The structural certainty of lancet demand growth lies in the diabetes epidemic that has led to the development of an estimated 537 million diabetic adults in 2021 rising to 783 million diabetics expected by 2045, which results in the growth of lancets used for self-testing. Each new case of diabetes leads to the need for multiple lancets on a daily basis depending on each case, adding up to produce positive growth above GDP in the device market. The adoption of continuous glucose monitors that require calibration using capillary tests and the adoption of structured self-tests for type 2 diabetics leads to positive lancet demand growth.

Leading Market Players Listed in the Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Report are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Terumo Corporation

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Sarstedt AG & Co. KG

Abbott Laboratories

Roche Diagnostics

Medtronic plc

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Smiths Medical (ICU Medical)

Fresenius Kabi AG

Narang Medical Limited

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.

Owen Mumford Ltd.

StatLab Medical Products

SEKISUI Medical Co., Ltd.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc

Improve Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.

Shanghai International Holding Corp. (SIIC) Medical Group

Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Lancets segment dominated the Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market in 2025 with 46% share as it was widely used for blood sampling, blood glucose monitoring, and point-of-care diagnosis. The Micro-container tubes segment is the fastest growing due to high demand for more precise, contamination-free, and volume-wise small-blood sample collection.

By Material

Plastic segment dominated the market in 2025 with 61% share due to the light weight, economical nature, and durability of the material used for blood collection devices. The Ceramic segment is the fastest growing due to rising demand for precision, chemical stability, and non-contaminated blood collection material.

By Application

Whole Blood segment dominated the market in 2025 with 39% share due to extensive usage of whole blood samples in diagnostic testing, screening for diseases, and emergency care applications. The Dried Blood Spot Tests segment is the fastest growing due to increasing adoption of minimally invasive sampling techniques and improved sample stability.

By End Use

Hospitals and Clinics segment dominated the market in 2025 with 44% share due to high patient inflow, advanced diagnostic infrastructure, and widespread use of capillary blood collection devices in routine testing. The Home Diagnosis segment is the fastest growing due to increasing adoption of self-monitoring devices and rising preference for convenient healthcare solutions.

Regional Insights:

North America emerged as the largest regional player within the global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market in 2023, accounting for a share of 32.2% on account of its largest diabetes management devices market, mandatory use of heel pricking in newborn screenings, and well-developed diagnostics facility.

The U.S. Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market was valued at approximately USD 594.0 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.31 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 8.26%. The U.S. leads North American revenues due to its dominance as having the most diabetic patients worldwide, providing it with the highest number of applications from individual users to monitor their blood sugar levels, a fully equipped point-of-care diagnostic test facility in pharmacies and urgent care centers, and newborn screening program using mandatory heel capillary puncture.

The Europe Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market is estimated to be USD 0.62 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.34 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.99% during 2026–2035. Europe is one major market for capillary blood collection devices, due to the presence of the fully integrated universal newborn screening programs in countries, such as Germany, France, UK, and Netherlands, which is a huge population of patients suffering from type 1 and 2 diabetes who require continuous monitoring; and the highly developed point-of-care diagnostic systems at European general practice clinics.

Asia-Pacific region is the quickest growing regional market for capillary blood sampling devices with an estimated CAGR of around 8.5% on account of having the largest and rapidly growing population of diabetics globally, increasing coverage of newborn screening programs in countries, such as China, India, and South East Asia, and developing POC testing infrastructure.

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Recent Developments:

2025: Tasso Inc. and ARUP Laboratories partnered to validate multiple clinical assays using capillary blood microsamples, supporting expansion of minimally invasive home-based diagnostic testing into clinical laboratory workflows for biomarker monitoring protocols previously requiring venous specimens.

Tasso Inc. and ARUP Laboratories partnered to validate multiple clinical assays using capillary blood microsamples, supporting expansion of minimally invasive home-based diagnostic testing into clinical laboratory workflows for biomarker monitoring protocols previously requiring venous specimens. 2024: BD and Babson Diagnostics expanded fingertip blood collection and testing technologies for U.S. healthcare systems, enabling capillary-based diagnostic testing at urgent care centres, physician offices, and ambulatory settings without trained phlebotomy staff requirements.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRICING & COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS – helps you understand device pricing trends, procurement models, cost breakdowns, and forecasted pricing dynamics across lancets, micro-collection tubes, capillary blood collection kits, and safety-engineered devices.

– helps you understand device pricing trends, procurement models, cost breakdowns, and forecasted pricing dynamics across lancets, micro-collection tubes, capillary blood collection kits, and safety-engineered devices. DEMAND & PROCEDURE UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you evaluate capillary blood collection procedure volumes, patient demographics, test utilization patterns, point-of-care testing adoption, and seasonal demand fluctuations across healthcare settings.

– helps you evaluate capillary blood collection procedure volumes, patient demographics, test utilization patterns, point-of-care testing adoption, and seasonal demand fluctuations across healthcare settings. CLINICAL PERFORMANCE & SAMPLE QUALITY BENCHMARKS – helps you assess sample adequacy, testing accuracy, contamination rates, patient comfort levels, and first-attempt collection success rates to measure device effectiveness and clinical reliability.

– helps you assess sample adequacy, testing accuracy, contamination rates, patient comfort levels, and first-attempt collection success rates to measure device effectiveness and clinical reliability. SAFETY & INFECTION CONTROL COMPLIANCE INSIGHTS – helps you identify trends in needlestick injury reduction, safety device adoption, infection prevention practices, sterilization compliance, and biomedical waste management across healthcare facilities.

– helps you identify trends in needlestick injury reduction, safety device adoption, infection prevention practices, sterilization compliance, and biomedical waste management across healthcare facilities. POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTICS ADOPTION TRACKER – helps you uncover growth opportunities arising from the increasing use of capillary blood collection devices in bedside testing, home healthcare, chronic disease monitoring, and decentralized diagnostic environments.

– helps you uncover growth opportunities arising from the increasing use of capillary blood collection devices in bedside testing, home healthcare, chronic disease monitoring, and decentralized diagnostic environments. TECHNOLOGY & PRODUCT INNOVATION METRICS – helps you gauge advancements in device miniaturization, automated sampling systems, smart labeling and tracking solutions, integrated diagnostic compatibility, and sustainable material innovations shaping the future of blood collection technologies.

Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.20 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 4.86 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.26% from 2026–2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Lancets, Micro-container tubes, Micro-hematocrit tubes, Warming devices, Others)

• By Material (Plastic, Glass, Stainless steel, Ceramic, Others)

• By Application (Whole Blood, Plasma/ serum protein Tests, Comprehensive metabolic panel tests, Liver panel/ liver profile/ liver function tests, Dried blood spot tests)

• By End Use (Hospitals and Clinics, Blood Donation Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Home Diagnosis, Pathology Laboratories) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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