TraceFuse Surpasses 800 Brands Supported and 20,000+ Policy-Violating Amazon Reviews Removed

RENO, Nev., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TraceFuse , an AI-powered reputation management software for Amazon sellers, today announced that it now supports more than 800 brands and has helped remove over 20,000 reviews identified as potentially violating Amazon’s community guidelines and content policies.

The milestones reflect growing demand from e-commerce brands for transparent, policy-compliant tools to protect marketplace credibility. For Amazon sellers, reviews can influence visibility, conversions, and buyer trust.

Founded in 2022 by Shane Barker, TraceFuse uses AI-driven review analysis and human compliance expertise to identify potentially policy-violating reviews, helping Amazon sellers protect their ratings, reputation, and revenue.

“Amazon sellers work hard to earn customer trust, but a small number of policy-violating reviews can still damage visibility, conversion rates, and brand reputation,” said Shane Barker, founder of TraceFuse. “These milestones show that sellers are looking for smarter, more compliant ways to protect their businesses without trying to remove legitimate customer feedback.”

TraceFuse’s latest company milestones include:

More than 800 brands supported and monitored

Over 20,000 policy-violating reviews removed

AI-powered review analysis combined with expert compliance review

Performance-based pricing tied to successful removals

Support for Amazon sellers operating across multiple markets

Highest removal rate in the industry – 25% on all cases filed

100% compliant with Amazon Community Guidelines



TraceFuse leverages AI-powered review analysis to identify potential policy violations and submit cases through appropriate Amazon channels.

For more information, visit: https://tracefuse.ai/ .

About TraceFuse

TraceFuse is an AI-powered reputation management software that helps Amazon sellers identify and address reviews that may violate Amazon’s Community Guidelines and content policies. Founded in 2022 by Shane Barker and headquartered in Reno, Nevada, TraceFuse supports Amazon sellers with AI-powered review analysis, compliance oversight, and performance-based review removal support.