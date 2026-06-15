Asentum's Euler Upgrade Goes Live, Clearing the Path for Its Next Phase of Growth

London, UK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With its most significant consensus upgrade now live, the Operator app open to the public, and the framework for its Incentivized Testnet revealed, Asentum positions itself for a new wave of participants ahead of mainnet.

Asentum, a post-quantum Layer-1 blockchain built on plain JavaScript smart contracts, today confirmed that its Euler consensus upgrade has gone live across the network - a milestone the team describes as the foundation for the next phase of Asentum's growth. The upgrade lands alongside two other developments: the current version of the Asentum Operator app is now available for anyone to download, and the framework for the project's Incentivized Testnet, Season 1, has been revealed ahead of its launch.

Taken together, the three developments mark a shift from a network in active development to one built to bring a significantly larger audience on-chain ahead of mainnet.

Euler: The Network's Most Significant Upgrade Yet

Euler introduces Hybrid Byzantine consensus alongside Polka v2, a faster validator-alignment protocol, and a set of heartbeat-based timing rules designed to keep the network synchronized as participation grows. It is live now, running across more than 80 validators operating around the globe - many on consumer-grade hardware, with a Raspberry Pi 4 supported as the minimum specification.

"If we're serious about bringing a lot more people onto this network, it has to hold steady when they show up," said a member of the Asentum core team. "That's what Euler was built for, and it's live."

The Operator App Is Open to Everyone, Today

The current version of the Asentum Operator app is live and available now at asentum.com/downloads. The app lets anyone - regardless of technical background - bond a validator and become part of the network in minutes, on hardware they likely already own. Every operator who joins today runs on Asentum's most stable consensus engine yet.

Incentivized Testnet: The On-Ramp for Mass Participation

Asentum also revealed the framework for its Incentivized Testnet - Season 1, a points-based program built to reward participation across six categories of activity: transactions, validator operation, bug reports, referrals, dApp usage, and social engagement. XP compounds through streak bonuses of up to 3x, referrals pay 5% of a referred participant's XP on an ongoing basis, and accumulated XP feeds directly into the mainnet token allocation. The full breakdown of how the system works is live now at airdrop.asentum.com.

For holders of $ASE - currently trading on Ethereum ahead of its 1:1 bridge to native Asentum at mainnet - staking will unlock a multiplier of up to 10x across every XP source the moment it opens, stacking with every other multiplier in the system at once.

The fastest way to be notified the moment staking and Season 1 open is the Asentum launch list at asentum.com/launch-list.

The Foundation Underneath It All

Asentum's architecture remains built on the same foundation: post-quantum signatures (ML-DSA-65, the NIST FIPS 204 standard) on every transaction and consensus vote from genesis, smart contracts written in plain JavaScript for a developer population of more than 22 million, and validator participation designed around hardware already common in homes and small offices. $ASE has a fixed supply of one billion tokens and a fully deflationary fee market - the base fee on every transaction is burned permanently at the protocol level.

About Asentum

Asentum is a Layer-1 blockchain built end-to-end in JavaScript, combining post-quantum cryptography from genesis with a rotating validator committee designed for consumer hardware. The project's full technical specification, architecture decisions, and development history are published at asentum.com.

The Operator app is available at asentum.com/downloads, the Incentivized Testnet framework is laid out at airdrop.asentum.com, the launch list for early access to Season 1 is at asentum.com/launch-list, and ongoing updates are shared at t.me/asentum and x.com/asentum.

Nothing in this release constitutes an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security or financial instrument.

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