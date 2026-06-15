Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 26 0916 - RIKV 26 1216

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKV 26 0916RIKV 26 1216
Settlement Date 06/18/202606/18/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 19,70618,370
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 98.044/7.98096.110/8.050
Total Number of Bids Received 1315
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 21,70624,370
Total Number of Successful Bids 1112
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1112
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 98.044/7.98096.110/8.050
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 98.111/7.70196.301/7.640
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 98.044/7.98096.110/8.050
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 98.075/7.85196.185/7.889
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.111/7.70196.301/7.640
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.030/8.03896.068/8.141
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 98.071/7.86896.159/7.945
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.101.33

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