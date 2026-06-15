|Series
|RIKV 26 0916
|RIKV 26 1216
|Settlement Date
|06/18/2026
|06/18/2026
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|19,706
|18,370
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|98.044
|/
|7.980
|96.110
|/
|8.050
|Total Number of Bids Received
|13
|15
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|21,706
|24,370
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|11
|12
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|11
|12
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.044
|/
|7.980
|96.110
|/
|8.050
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.111
|/
|7.701
|96.301
|/
|7.640
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|98.044
|/
|7.980
|96.110
|/
|8.050
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|98.075
|/
|7.851
|96.185
|/
|7.889
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.111
|/
|7.701
|96.301
|/
|7.640
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.030
|/
|8.038
|96.068
|/
|8.141
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.071
|/
|7.868
|96.159
|/
|7.945
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.10
|1.33
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 26 0916 - RIKV 26 1216
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Recommended Reading
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June 11, 2026 11:31 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
SeriesRIKV 26 0916RIKV 26 1216ISINIS0000038974IS0000039394Maturity Date09/16/202612/16/2026Auction Date06/15/202606/15/2026Settlement Date06/18/202606/18/2026 On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and...Read More
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June 09, 2026 11:31 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 5. June, at the price of...Read More