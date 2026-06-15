Vistra Federal Solutions Earns CMMC Level 2 Certification, Strengthening Position for more Federal Contract Opportunities

Lutz, Fla., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistra Federal Solutions has earned Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2, marking a key milestone in its work supporting federal clients and safeguarding sensitive government information.

The certification was achieved following a successful independent assessment conducted by a Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO). The certification confirms Vistra has implemented the required security controls under NIST SP 800-171 and is maintaining them to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

For a small business, this is a significant achievement. Many organizations begin the certification process, but far fewer complete it. Industry estimates suggest thousands of companies could exit the defense market in the coming years due to these requirements.

“This was a complex and demanding initiative, especially given how quickly the cybersecurity landscape is changing,” said Brian Butler, President and CEO of Vistra Communications. “This certification better positions Vistra for future Department of War opportunities, where CMMC compliance is necessary to operate in that space.”

As of mid-2026, fewer than 1,000 organizations have completed a final CMMC Level 2 certification through a certified third-party assessor, according to industry data. This represents only 1-2% of the estimated 80,000 companies expected to require certification ahead of the November 2026 deadline.

As a result, Vistra is part of a small group of early adopters in the Defense Industrial Base and is well-positioned to deliver reliable services as federal cybersecurity expectations evolve.

To learn more about Vistra Federal Solutions, visit VistraFederal.com.

About Vistra Communications

Founded in 2007, Vistra Communications, LLC (Vistra) d/b/a Vistra Federal Solutions, is an award-winning, integrated marketing, communications and consulting company that is a trusted partner of federal agencies as well as corporate and nonprofit organizations.

Our mission is to help our clients reach their goals. With a team of nearly 100 professionals, we provide a broad range of customized solutions, including strategic communications and marketing, planning and business intelligence and insights.

Vistra is an SBA Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Lutz, Florida, with a second office in the Washington, D.C. area. For more information, visit VistraFederal.com and ConsultVistra.com.

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