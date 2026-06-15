Automotive PCB Market Size to Hit USD 20.12 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive PCB Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Automotive PCB Market Size was valued at USD 11.69 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 20.12 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.58% over 2026–2035.”

Vehicle Electrification and ADAS Regulatory Mandates to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Vehicle electrification continues to be the automotive PCB market's most commercially transformative structural growth driver, as each vehicle's transition from ICE to battery electric creates a per-vehicle PCB content increase of 2-4 times whose aggregate impact across global EV market penetration growth creates substantial market expansion beyond overall vehicle production volume growth alone. Additionally, ADAS regulatory mandates from Euro NCAP, NHTSA, and China's evolving safety standards are creating systematic, compliance-driven procurement whose defined adoption timelines allow manufacturers to plan production capacity investment with confidence.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Nippon Mektron Ltd.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd.

Tripod Technology Corporation

CMK Corporation

KCE Electronics PCL

Unimicron Technology Corporation

Daeduck Electronics

Chin Poon Industrial Co., Ltd.

TTM Technologies

Multek (Flex Ltd.)

AT&S Austria Technologie

Jabil Circuit Inc.

Benchmark Electronics

Foxconn Electronics

Ibiden Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Compeq Manufacturing

Elna Co., Ltd.

Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd.

Automotive PCB Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 11.69 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 20.12 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.58% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • by Type (Single-Sided PCB, Double-Sided PCB, Multi-Layer PCB, HDI PCB, Flexible/Rigid-Flex PCB)

• by Application (Powertrain & Engine Control, ADAS & Safety Systems, Infotainment & Connectivity, Body Electronics, Lighting, EV Battery Management, Others)

• by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By PCB Type, Double-Sided PCB Dominated the Market; Multi-Layer PCB Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Double-Sided PCBs dominated with approximately 39.80% revenue share in 2025 due to the established manufacturing infrastructure and competitive cost economics globally. Multi-Layer PCBs are the fastest-growing type segment, driven by the automotive electronics systems whose PCB requirements are growing fastest including EV battery management systems, ADAS domain controllers, V2X communication modules, and high-power inverter gate driver circuits.

By Application, Powertrain & Engine Control Dominated the Market; ADAS & Safety Systems Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Powertrain & Engine Control contributed the largest revenue share of roughly 33.40% in 2025, as the powertrain ECU is the most important electronic control system in a vehicle and its reliability specification, operating temperature range and vibration resistance requirements have set the standard for automotive PCB quality. ADAS & Safety Systems is the fastest growing application segment, fueled by regulatory mandates and consumer safety demand systematically driving ADAS feature adoption across all vehicle segments.

By Vehicle Type, Passenger Cars Dominated the Market; Commercial Vehicles Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Passenger Cars led with almost 61.50% market share in 2025 as the sector is characterised by a remarkable scale of manufacturing, of over 70 million units per year globally. The fastest growing vehicle type segment is Commercial Vehicles (CVs), driven by regulatory mandates for fleet telematics, ADAS safety requirements for heavy trucks and commercial vehicle electrification.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific dominated the global automotive PCB market in 2025 with approximately 48.52% of global revenues, with China accounting for approximately 48.6% of regional revenues through its position as the world's largest automotive production market whose EV leadership creates the most commercially dynamic automotive PCB demand environment globally. Japan and South Korea represent technically sophisticated secondary markets where companies including Nippon Mektron, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Meiko Electronics, and CMK Corporation define the global automotive PCB technology frontier whose product development sets specifications adopted by automotive OEMs worldwide.

North America is a commercially significant market whose domestic production is growing with IRA incentives and CHIPS Act investment creating supply chain localisation motivation. The United States accounts for approximately 87.4% of regional revenues through its EV manufacturing expansion at Tesla, GM, Ford, and Rivian facilities whose battery and powertrain PCB procurement creates structured domestic demand, with Canada and Mexico contributing through consistent automotive manufacturing infrastructure and supply chain integration with U.S. operations.

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Recent Developments:

2024: Samsung Electro-Mechanics expanded its automotive PCB portfolio with new high-density interconnect PCBs for ADAS and autonomous driving applications, featuring enhanced signal integrity at radar and LiDAR operating frequencies and targeting the premium automotive electronics specification market.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics expanded its automotive PCB portfolio with new high-density interconnect PCBs for ADAS and autonomous driving applications, featuring enhanced signal integrity at radar and LiDAR operating frequencies and targeting the premium automotive electronics specification market. 2024: AT&S announced the expansion of its automotive-qualified HDI PCB production capacity, targeting European automotive OEM EV platform and ADAS domain controller PCB procurement whose technical complexity requires the advanced manufacturing capability that AT&S's Austrian and Asian facilities provide.

Exclusive Sections of the Automotive PCB Market Report (The USPs):

AUTOMOTIVE PCB DEPLOYMENT & ELECTRONIC CONTENT METRICS – helps you understand usage trends across powertrain, ADAS, infotainment, and EV battery management applications along with improvements in PCB layer count, thermal performance, and signal integrity across vehicle categories.

– helps you understand usage trends across powertrain, ADAS, infotainment, and EV battery management applications along with improvements in PCB layer count, thermal performance, and signal integrity across vehicle categories. EV BATTERY MANAGEMENT & POWER ELECTRONICS METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends in multi-layer BMS PCB architecture, inverter control board complexity, thermal management controller integration, and DC-DC converter PCB content growth across EV platforms globally.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends in multi-layer BMS PCB architecture, inverter control board complexity, thermal management controller integration, and DC-DC converter PCB content growth across EV platforms globally. ADAS & AUTONOMOUS DRIVING DOMAIN CONTROLLER METRICS – helps you analyze demand across radar, camera, and LiDAR-integrated PCB applications along with domain controller consolidation trends, regulatory mandate compliance timelines, and high-performance computing PCB adoption.

– helps you analyze demand across radar, camera, and LiDAR-integrated PCB applications along with domain controller consolidation trends, regulatory mandate compliance timelines, and high-performance computing PCB adoption. SUPPLY CHAIN LOCALISATION & MANUFACTURING CAPACITY METRICS – helps you uncover growth in regional manufacturing investment, IRA and CHIPS Act-driven domestic content development, and Southeast Asian supply chain proximity strategies across automotive PCB production globally.

– helps you uncover growth in regional manufacturing investment, IRA and CHIPS Act-driven domestic content development, and Southeast Asian supply chain proximity strategies across automotive PCB production globally. COMMERCIAL VEHICLE ELECTRIFICATION & TELEMATICS METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in fleet telematics PCB procurement, heavy truck EV battery management content, and connectivity module adoption across regulatory mandate-driven commercial vehicle markets.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in fleet telematics PCB procurement, heavy truck EV battery management content, and connectivity module adoption across regulatory mandate-driven commercial vehicle markets. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & AUTOMOTIVE PCB EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on HDI and rigid-flex manufacturing capability, automotive qualification pipeline development, and regional production capacity expansion globally.

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