Patagonia Gold Appoints César Riveros as Principal Geologist

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PGDC) is pleased to announce the appointment of César Riveros as Principal Geologist, effective July 1, 2026.

Mr. Riveros is a highly respected Argentine mining geologist with more than four decades of experience in mineral exploration, resource development, mine planning and project evaluation. Throughout his distinguished career, he has held senior technical and leadership roles across a broad range of gold, silver and copper projects in Argentina.

Mr. Riveros will join Patagonia’s internal technical team and will play an important role in the Company’s ongoing review, ranking and prioritization of its extensive Argentine project portfolio, which includes approximately 375 mining properties grouped across gold and silver projects in the provinces of Río Negro, Chubut and Santa Cruz. These assets range from early-stage exploration prospects to more advanced projects, providing Patagonia with a broad platform for target generation, resource development and strategic value creation.

A graduate of the Universidad Nacional de San Juan with a degree in Geological Sciences, Mr. Riveros has extensive experience across the full mining value chain, including exploration program design, target generation, geological modelling, resource evaluation, feasibility studies, geometallurgy, mine planning and production. Mr. Riveros is a Chartered Professional Geologist (MAusIMM CP Geo).

“We are delighted to welcome César to the Patagonia Gold team,” said Christopher van Tienhoven, CEO of Patagonia Gold. “His technical depth, proven track record and extensive knowledge of Argentina’s mineral systems will be highly valuable as we undertake a systematic review of our portfolio, prioritize the most prospective opportunities and define the next phase of our exploration and growth strategy. Following the advancement of Calcatreu into production, we believe César’s appointment strengthens our ability to unlock further value from our broader asset base.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Riveros said: “I am pleased to join Patagonia Gold at such an important stage in its development. The Company has a strong and diverse asset base in Argentina, and I look forward to working with the team to advance its exploration and development objectives, evaluate new geological opportunities and contribute to the creation of long-term value for shareholders.”

About Patagonia Gold

Patagonia Gold Corp. is a South America focused, publicly traded, mining company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company seeks to grow shareholder value through exploration and development of gold and silver projects in the Patagonia region of Argentina. The Company is primarily focused on the Calcatreu project in Rio Negro and the development of the Cap-Oeste underground project. Patagonia, indirectly through its subsidiaries or under option agreements, has mineral rights to over 375 properties in several provinces of Argentina and is one of the largest landholders in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

For more information, please contact:

Christopher van Tienhoven, Chief Executive Officer

Patagonia Gold Corp.

T: +54 11 5278 6950

E: cvantienhoven@patagoniagold.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to, among other things, timing for Mr. Riveros joining Patagonia’s internal technical team; prioritization of the Company’s extensive Argentine project portfolio; target generation, resource development and strategic value creation; the advancement and development of gold and silver projects in the Patagonia region of Argentina; and the anticipated growth in shareholder value. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.