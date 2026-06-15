Incident Response Market to Surpass USD 243.7 Billion by 2035 as Cyberattack Risks Accelerate Worldwide | SNS insider

Austin, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Incident Response Market was valued at USD 38.67 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 243.7 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 20.21% over 2026–2035.

The Incident Response Market is experiencing substantial growth due to the rising number and complexity of attacks against corporations, governments, and critical infrastructure. The growing popularity of cloud computing and digital transformations is increasing the number of possible vulnerabilities, which makes real-time detection and response capabilities a must-have.

Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2026E: USD 46.49 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 243.7 Billion

CAGR: 20.21% from 2026 to 2035

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Largest Region: North America





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Escalating Ransomware Frequency and SEC Breach Disclosure Mandates to Augment Market Growth Globally

The high growth rate of the incident response market can be attributed to three key commercial factors which, due to their structural alignment, form a unique dynamic in the industry. These are first the development of ransomware from being just one type of cyber threat to becoming the predominant threat with an average cost of a ransomware breach for 2024 standing at a staggering USD 4.88 million per breach, secondly the mandatory disclosure regulations that necessitate incident response capabilities prior to any breach, and finally the growing professionalization of criminal threat actors with advanced attack capabilities beyond the detection capability of non-incidence response capable organizations.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Solution segment dominated the Incident Response Market in 2025 with 64% share owing to high usage rates of cyber security platforms providing real-time detection of threats and responses globally. The Services segment is growing rapidly fueled by growing preference for managed services and incident response specialists.

By Service Type

Assessment and Response segment dominated the market in 2025 with 38% share as companies preferred assessing their weaknesses and carrying out immediate remedial action when cyber-attacks occur. Advanced Threat Hunting is the fastest-growing segment owing to the emergence of the concept of proactive cybersecurity measures.

By Security Type

Endpoint Security segment dominated the market in 2025 with 41% share owing to the growing number of connected devices and remote working conditions. Cloud Security is the fastest-growing segment owing to the widespread use of cloud computing solutions and migration of workloads to digital infrastructure.

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises segment dominated the market in 2025 with 67% share owing to their robust digital infrastructure, sensitive information, and susceptibility to more advanced cyberattacks. SMEs are the fastest-growing segment as increase in cyberattacks targeting small businesses without adequate security measures

By Vertical

BFSI segment dominated the market in 2025 with 29% share due to the frequent occurrence of cyber-attacks and the utmost need to secure financial information and transactions. Healthcare & Life Sciences is the fastest-growing segment due to high digitization rates and increased adoption of connected medical devices.

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Regional Insights:

The North American region held the lion's share in the worldwide Incident Response market as far as regional shares were concerned owing to its advanced enterprise-level cyber security investment practices, strict regulatory environment, and presence of leading players in this sector.

The U.S. Incident Response Market was valued at approximately USD 14.59 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 91.47 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 20.15%. The U.S. leads North American revenues through the world’s most mature enterprise cybersecurity investment culture, the SEC’s cybersecurity disclosure rules requiring material incident reporting within four business days, and the concentration of leading incident response service providers including IBM X-Force, CrowdStrike Falcon Complete, Palo Alto Networks Unit 42, and Mandiant.

The Europe Incident Response Market is estimated to be USD 10.44 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 61.82 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 19.47% during 2026–2035. There is a large IR market in Europe, characterized by the need for urgent forensic investigation within the time frame of 72 hours due to the GDPR’s breach notification requirements, incident reporting requirements under the new NIS2 Directive, and incident reporting under the DORA regulation in the financial services ICT space.

The Asia Pacific region boasts the highest growth in terms of the incident response market due to increasing digitization leading to an increased attack surface and the development of regulations on cybersecurity, such as Singapore’s Cybersecurity Act, India’s CERT-In 6 hours report requirement, and China’s Multi-Level Protection Scheme.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Incident Response Market Report:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

Rapid7, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

FireEye (Trellix)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Splunk Inc.

AT&T Cybersecurity

Secureworks Inc.

McAfee Corp.

Trend Micro Incorporated

Kaspersky Lab

Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Enterprise)

Oracle Corporation

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google Cloud (Alphabet Inc.)

BAE Systems Applied Intelligence

Recent Developments:

2025: CrowdStrike introduced Charlotte AI Investigator within its Falcon platform, providing autonomous AI-powered alert investigation that analyses endpoint telemetry, correlates related events, and generates prioritised investigation summaries, reducing mean time to respond from hours to minutes.

CrowdStrike introduced Charlotte AI Investigator within its Falcon platform, providing autonomous AI-powered alert investigation that analyses endpoint telemetry, correlates related events, and generates prioritised investigation summaries, reducing mean time to respond from hours to minutes. 2024: IBM introduced a generative AI-powered cybersecurity assistant within IBM X-Force Incident Response, enabling natural language security event queries, contextual threat analysis, and automated incident documentation that accelerates investigation workflows substantially.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

INCIDENT VOLUME & SEVERITY BENCHMARKS – helps you understand incident frequency, severity distribution, attack vector trends, and sector-wise exposure levels to assess organizational cyber risk and preparedness.

– helps you understand incident frequency, severity distribution, attack vector trends, and sector-wise exposure levels to assess organizational cyber risk and preparedness. DETECTION & RESPONSE PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate incident response effectiveness through Mean Time to Detect (MTTD), Mean Time to Respond (MTTR), recovery speed, and automation-driven response capabilities.

– helps you evaluate incident response effectiveness through Mean Time to Detect (MTTD), Mean Time to Respond (MTTR), recovery speed, and automation-driven response capabilities. SECURITY OPERATIONS CENTER (SOC) EFFICIENCY ANALYSIS – helps you identify operational strengths and bottlenecks through alert processing volumes, escalation rates, analyst productivity, workflow efficiency, and cross-functional collaboration metrics.

– helps you identify operational strengths and bottlenecks through alert processing volumes, escalation rates, analyst productivity, workflow efficiency, and cross-functional collaboration metrics. THREAT INTELLIGENCE & HUNTING EFFECTIVENESS TRACKER – helps you measure the impact of threat intelligence integration, proactive threat hunting programs, IOC detection capabilities, and attack attribution success rates.

– helps you measure the impact of threat intelligence integration, proactive threat hunting programs, IOC detection capabilities, and attack attribution success rates. AUTOMATION & ORCHESTRATION ADOPTION INSIGHTS – helps you uncover how automated playbooks, response orchestration, and AI-driven workflows improve incident containment speed, reduce analyst workload, and enhance security operations scalability.

– helps you uncover how automated playbooks, response orchestration, and AI-driven workflows improve incident containment speed, reduce analyst workload, and enhance security operations scalability. CYBER RESILIENCE & BUSINESS CONTINUITY ASSESSMENT – helps you evaluate an organization’s ability to detect, contain, recover from, and minimize the business impact of cybersecurity incidents through recovery and operational resilience metrics.

Incident Response Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 38.67 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 243.7 Billion CAGR CAGR of 20.21% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Component (Solution, Services)

• By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premise)

• By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises)

• By Security Type (Web Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Cloud Security)

• By End User (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Government, Manufacturing, Retail, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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