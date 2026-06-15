Immuneering Appoints Andrew Gengos as Chief Financial Officer

- Former CFO of Terns Pharmaceuticals to join Immuneering -

- Seasoned public company CFO strengthens team with over 25 years of leadership in biotech –

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a late-stage clinical oncology company focused on keeping cancer patients alive and helping them thrive, today announced the appointment of Andrew Gengos as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 16, 2026. Mr. Gengos most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development at Terns Pharmaceuticals, which Merck & Co., Inc. acquired for $6.7 billion. At Immuneering, Mr. Gengos will oversee financial strategy, capital allocation, investor relations, business development, and corporate development activities as the company advances atebimetinib, its lead oncology candidate in Phase 3, and a pipeline of other deep cyclic inhibitors.

“Andrew is a proven biotechnology executive with a strong track record of helping innovative companies navigate critical stages of growth and value creation,” said Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Immuneering. “His experience as a CFO, business development leader, and strategic advisor will be invaluable as we advance our clinical programs and prepare for the next phase of Immuneering's growth. We are delighted to welcome Andrew to our leadership team.”

“I am thrilled to join Immuneering at such an exciting time in the company's development,” said Andrew Gengos. “Atebimetinib is now a Phase 3 candidate in first-line pancreatic cancer, supported by recently presented survival and tolerability data that are highly encouraging in a disease where new treatment options are urgently needed. A growing body of data supports the potential of Immuneering’s differentiated deep cyclic inhibitor technology to benefit patients with RAS, RAF, and other MAPK-driven cancers. I believe we are in the early chapters of this compelling story and look forward to working with Immuneering’s leadership team and Board to advance atebimetinib through late-stage development and create value for patients and shareholders alike.”

Prior to joining Terns, Mr. Gengos served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer of Athira Pharma, Inc. (now LeonaBio, Inc.). Previously, he served as Chief Business Officer of Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc., where he led the finance organization that successfully completed the company's initial public offering. Earlier in his career, he served as Chief Executive Officer of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. and Neuraltus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., providing strategic and financial leadership across oncology and neurodegenerative disease programs. In addition, Mr. Gengos was Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development at Amgen Inc., where for eight years he helped shape the company's long-term strategic priorities and business development initiatives. He began his career at Morgan Stanley and later joined McKinsey & Company, advancing from Associate to Senior Engagement Manager.

Mr. Gengos holds an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and a BS in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Immuneering

Immuneering is a late-stage clinical oncology company dedicated to keeping cancer patients alive and helping them thrive, with an initial focus on patients with RAS, RAF, and other MAPK-driven cancers. The Company is developing an entirely new category of cancer medicines, Deep Cyclic Inhibitors, designed to improve overall survival by three mechanisms: shrinking tumors durably with less resistance, preserving body mass by countering cachexia, and minimizing side effects to maximize performance status and combinability. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, atebimetinib, is an investigational, oral, once-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor of MEK, designed to improve survival across many cancer indications. The company is conducting a global randomized pivotal trial, MAPKeeper 301, evaluating atebimetinib in combination with chemotherapy in first-line pancreatic cancer patients. The Company’s development pipeline also includes additional combination opportunities and preclinical stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the treatment potential of atebimetinib, alone or in combination with other agents to treat cancer, including modified Gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (mGnP) in first-line pancreatic cancer; the timing of dosing of the MAPKeeper 301 study and the timing of topline results from the study; the timing of dosing of the Phase 2 combination study of atebimetinib in non-small cell lung cancer, including the timing of preliminary results from the study; timing of IND-enabling studies from the next DCI drug program; the ability of phase 2 results presented at ASCO to translate to success and support evaluation in the Company’s phase 3 study; the ability of the three design mechanisms of atebimetinib to shrink tumors durably, improve overall survival and overcome the limitations of conventional MAPK inhibition and provide a more sustained clinical benefit for patients.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the risks inherent in oncology drug research and development, including target discovery, target validation, lead compound identification, and lead compound optimization; we have incurred significant losses, are not currently profitable and may never become profitable; our projected cash runway; our need for additional funding; our unproven approach to therapeutic intervention; our ability to address regulatory questions and the uncertainties relating to regulatory filings, reviews and approvals; the lengthy, expensive, and uncertain process of clinical drug development, including potential delays in activating trial sites or enrolling trial participants, or failure to obtain regulatory approvals; our reliance on third parties and collaborators to conduct our clinical trials, manufacture our product candidates, and develop and commercialize our product candidates, if approved; failure to compete successfully against other drug companies; protection of our proprietary technology and the confidentiality of our trade secrets; potential lawsuits for, or claims of, infringement of third-party intellectual property or challenges to the ownership of our intellectual property; our patents being found invalid or unenforceable; costs and resources of operating as a public company; and unfavorable or no analyst research or reports.

These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026, and our other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Courtney Dugan

Cdugan@immuneering.com