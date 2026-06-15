10 Barrel Brewing and Pub Beer Kick Off Pacific Northwest Summer of Soccer Celebration





BEND, Ore., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10 Barrel Brewing and Pub Beer, craft beer brands of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today announced a summer-long soccer celebration across the Pacific Northwest, bringing fans together through in-pub activations, limited-edition packaging, branded merchandise, sweepstakes, and game-day experiences tied to the excitement of the global tournament.

As soccer supporters gather to celebrate the world’s biggest matches, 10 Barrel Brewing and Pub Beer are creating destination-worthy experiences that blend craft beer, Cheap Fun, and matchday energy. Across 10 Barrel pubs in Bend, Boise, and Portland, fans can enjoy a lineup of activations designed to turn every game into an occasion. fans can soak up the excitement of the global soccer tournament through internationally inspired dishes, beer specials and a game-day passport contest —all while celebrating the tournament atmosphere with fellow supporters.

Pub Beer and Pub Light are tapping into the excitement of the global soccer season with limited-edition packaging that turns an 18-pack into your personal soccer goal, a Cheap Fun foosball table sweepstakes to win a one of one Pub Cup co-branded foosball table, branded soccer merchandise, and prizes offered during matches at 10 Barrel pubs across the Pacific Northwest.

Brian Hughes, Senior Brand Director-West Coast Brands said, “Soccer has an unmatched ability to bring people together, and 10 Barrel Brewing and Pub Beer are embracing that energy with experiences built for fans who want to celebrate every match with great beer, great food, and a little Cheap Fun along the way. From limited-edition packaging and foosball to pub programming across the Pacific Northwest, this campaign is all about creating memorable moments around the global game.”

Whether fans are following every match or just looking for a fun place to catch the action, 10 Barrel Brewing and Pub Beer are bringing people together all summer long with flavorful food, cold beer, playful competition, and memorable prizes. Across the Pacific Northwest, the brands are giving soccer fans more reasons to show up, cheer loudly, and celebrate the season in true pub style.

For more information on 10 Barrel Brewing pub events and Pub Beer promotions this summer, visit your local 10 Barrel pub in Bend East, Bend West Portland or Boise or follow the brands on social media @10barrelbrewing.



About 10 Barrel Brewing and Pub Beer

10 Barrel Brewing is known for its inventive craft beer, vibrant pub culture, and community-driven approach to bringing people together over great food and drinks. Pub Beer is the beloved easy-drinking lager brand built around the spirit of Cheap Fun, delivering uncomplicated good times and approachable refreshment.

About Tilray Brands



Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.



For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.



Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6c9f112-db54-446c-b6d9-fcddbc7878da