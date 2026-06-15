iSpring Celebrates Father’s Day with Practical Water Filter Systems for Dad’s Health and Everyday Enjoyment

Cumming, GA, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpring Water Systems , a professional manufacturer of water filtration systems, is marking Father’s Day with a special promotional campaign from June 8 to June 21, offering up to 40% off exclusive discounts on its featured water filters and 15% off replacement filters sitewide. Embracing a modern shift toward practical and health-oriented gifting, iSpring invites families to express their care and appreciation for dads with a gift that delivers cleaner water and fosters a healthier lifestyle. More than a seasonal present, a home water filter system represents an investment in everyday wellbeing and comfort, providing lasting benefits for the entire family long after the holiday has passed.





Father’s Day Gifts Tailored to Dads’ Hobbies

Behind almost every thriving household, there is usually a husband or father who shoulders significant responsibilities. Driven by a strong sense of commitment to both family and career, these men often neglect their own basic self-care and set aside their personal hobbies. This Father’s Day, iSpring is dedicated to bringing tangible comfort and enjoyment to a dad’s daily routine through high-quality filtered water. It has specially curated its core product portfolio to offer tailored water filtration solutions that perfectly match their diverse hobbies and lifestyles.

1. For the Car Enthusiast Dads

For fathers who enjoy spending their weekends washing and caring for their vehicles, the new iSpring WGB22BD-BP is an ideal choice. By providing filtered water with near-zero Total Dissolved Solids (TDS), this deionized water system ensures a spot-free rinse without leaving any water marks behind. Furthermore, the integrated bypass valve gives fathers the flexibility to alternate between filtered water and unfiltered water without removing or reconnecting the water line, thus streamlining the washing process.

Exclusive Father’s Day Price: $410.54 | Originally $482.99 | 15% Savings

2. For Road-Tripping Dads

For dads who love exploring the open road in an RV, the iSpring CW31 3-stage RV water filtration system serves as a reliable travel companion. Stage one features a sediment filter ( 3 to 12-month average lifespan) to remove particles larger than 5 microns, as well as dust, sand, and silt. The second and third stages employ CTO carbon block filters (6 to 12-month lifespan) to reduce leftover particles while eliminating unpleasant tastes, odors, and chlorine for fresher-tasting water. Built with food-grade BPA-free housings, the system ensures water safety under high heat or prolonged sun exposure. With its DIY-friendly installation and simple maintenance, it ensures that fresh, home-quality water is readily available every time Dad hooks up his RV at a new destination.

Exclusive Father’s Day Price: $285.59 | Originally $335.99 | 15% Savings

3. For the Outdoor Explorer Dads

For fathers who maintain a strong passion for outdoor adventure and regularly join their children for hiking, camping, and backpacking, the iSpring IFS-B2F2 delivers the ultimate solution for safe drinking water. At its core is an advanced dual-layer electro-positive membrane that effectively removes bacteria, viruses, and lead, paired with a solid CTO carbon block that eliminates odors and chemicals for a crisp, refreshing taste. Engineered for the wilderness, the IFS-B2F2 supports three usage modes. Users can drink directly from streams or lakes via the straw, use the included silicone hose to access hard-to-reach water, or attach it to a standard 28 mm soda bottle to create a gravity or squeeze filtration system. With its lightweight, compact design and two-piece independent packaging configuration, the highly portable IFS-B2F2 meets the hydration needs of both fathers and children during shared trips, offering a more convenient water solution for family outdoor activities.

Exclusive Father’s Day Price: $59.19 | Originally $73.99 | 20% Savings

Father’s Day Gifts to Improve Dad’s Drinking Water Quality

Fathers across diverse professions routinely manage demanding daily schedules. For those engaged in outdoor work or physical labor, staying well-hydrated is critical to offset heavy sweating; for those in office environments, prolonged sedentary work demands sufficient clean drinking water to relieve exhaustion and promote metabolism. This Father’s Day, iSpring is here to help look after dads’ health by providing clean, delicious-tasting drinking water every day.

1. All-in-one Convenience to Meet Dad’s Daily Needs

iSpring RCD100SPKHC is an easy-to-install countertop reverse osmosis water filter that integrates multi-stage filtration, a UV water filter, and an innovative sparkling water maker, providing busy fathers with cleaner, better-tasting drinking water. In addition, its built-in hot and cold water dispenser allows for flexible temperature adjustments ranging from 45°F to 210°F. Whether a father wants to prepare a cup of hot tea for the elders, brew formula for the baby, serve a refreshing sparkling juice for his wife, or craft a refreshing iced coffee for himself, this versatile water filter handles it all with ease.

Exclusive Father’s Day Price: $654.49 | Originally $769.99 | 15% Savings

2. Certified Performance for Dad’s Healthier Hydration

iSpring RO500AK-BN, iSpring’s next-generation reverse osmosis water filtration system, boasts a fast and stable water flow rate, filling an 8-ounce cup in just 10 seconds. Beyond its 2-in-1 composite sediment and carbon block filter and advanced RO membrane, the system features a carbon alkaline filter made with high-quality coconut activated carbon and minerals. Therefore, it is effective in balancing pH levels and enhancing taste by adding essential minerals back into the water. Certified to NSF 58 standards, the RO500AK-BN serves as a practical Father’s Day gift that supports dads’ healthier hydration.

Exclusive Father’s Day Price: $ 589.04 | Originally $692.99 | 15% Savings

3. Affordable Protection for the Well-being of Fathers

The iSpring WGB21BM is an affordable and reliable water filtration for families. As a two-stage whole house water filtration system, it is installed at the main water supply line to provide protection for the entire home. In the first stage, a CTO filter (FC15B) helps remove sediment, odors, and over 90% of chlorine. The second stage filter (FM15B) is designed for effective iron and manganese reduction, reducing iron levels from up to 3.0 ppm to 0.01 ppm and manganese levels from up to 1.0 ppm to 0.01 ppm). With its long-lasting performance, it stands out as a thoughtful investment to safeguard the health and well-being of fathers and the whole family.

Exclusive Father’s Day Price: $196.34 | Originally $230.99 | 15% Savings

Other signature iSpring products, such as the RCD100HCG, WCSTB45KG, and WGB32B-PFKS, are likewise included in the Father’s Day event. These versatile products seek to provide households with more flexible, professional water filtration solutions tailored to varying budgets and usage needs.

Elevating Dad’s Everyday Lifestyle with Clean Water