Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Disease Market Size Worth USD 5.28 Billion by 2035, Expanding at a 6.44% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Disease Market was valued at USD 2.82 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.28 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.44% during 2026–2035.”

The global retinal vein occlusion (RVO) treatment market is witnessing steady growth, supported by the increased incidence of RVO owing to the systemic risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and glaucoma among the aging demographic worldwide, as well as the increasing usage of intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which has proven better outcomes compared to other modalities like lasers and corticosteroids.





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Aging Population Increasing RVO Incidence to Augment Market Growth Globally

The structural certainty of aging demographics represents the most predictable driver of growth for the RVO treatment market. With its robust correlation to aging and a marked rise in incidence after 60, causing disproportionately high RVO prevalence among the fastest-growing demographic group worldwide, the RVO treatment market is poised for sustained growth due to the compounding nature of demographic shifts annually. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimate of doubling the current figure from 1 billion individuals aged 65+ globally in 2020 to reach 2 billion by 2050 provides the commercial demand curve.

Leading Market Players Listed in the Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Disease Market Report are:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Roche Holding AG (Genentech)

Bayer AG

AbbVie Inc. (Allergan)

Novartis AG

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Bausch Health Companies

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (Alcon)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

Alcon Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

Thrombogenics N.V. (Oxurion)

Oculis Ophthalmology

Clearpoint Neuro

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO) segment dominated the market with approximately 58% share in 2025 due to its more severe clinical course whose higher rate of ischemic progression, more frequent neovascular complications, and greater macular oedema severity globally. Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion (BRVO) segment is the fastest growing segment due to its increasing prevalence globally.

By Treatment

Anti-VEGF agents segment dominated the market with approximately 65% share in 2025 due to the compelling evidence base demonstrating superior visual acuity outcomes relative to observation, laser photocoagulation, and corticosteroid alternatives globally. Corticosteroid medications are the fastest-growing segment owing to the dexamethasone intravitreal implant’s distinct mechanism globally.

By Route of Administration

The intravitreal injection segment dominated the Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Market with approximately 82% market share in 2025 owing to its ability to deliver anti-VEGF agents and corticosteroids directly to the retina. The oral/systemic segment continues to maintain commercial relevance due to its role in managing underlying cardiovascular and metabolic risk factors globally.

By End User

The hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market with approximately 52% share in 2025 as intravitreal injection procedure’s clinical environment requirement creates inherent procurement concentration in specialist ophthalmological outpatient facilities whose sterile injection suite. Retail pharmacy is the fastest-growing end user due to the oral and topical adjunctive medication market’s expansion globally.

Regional Insights:

The North America segment led the worldwide revenue generation by the treatment of RVO during 2025 due to its status as the area with maximum spending on healthcare. The U.S., which makes up 87.4% of North American revenues, uses such products as Eylea from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Lucentis, and Vabysmo from Genentech, as well as Ozurdex from AbbVie.

The U.S. Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Disease Market was valued at USD 1.08 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.02 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.45%. Within North America's leading revenue position, the U.S. is the most commercially advanced RVO treatment market. The commercial RVO therapy landscape in the United States is defined by Regeneron's Eylea (aflibercept), Genentech/Roche's Lucentis (ranibizumab) and Vabysmo (faricimab), and Allergan/AbbVie's Ozurdex.

The Europe Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Disease Market is estimated to be USD 0.82 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.49 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.15% during 2026–2035. The European market for RVO treatments is technologically mature with the approval indications of the EMA’s drug, the anti-VEGF provision in national reimbursement schemes, and advanced training in ophthalmology contributing to organized procurement.

The Asia Pacific region has the highest growth rate for the RVO treatment market on account of the rapid increase in the geriatric population in China, Japan, South Korea, and India wherein the occurrence of RVO increases with age. Other factors responsible for this include the rise in hypertension and diabetes cases.

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Recent Developments:

2026: FDA expanded faricimab (Vabysmo) labeling to support treatment of macular edema due to RVO beyond 6 months, reinforcing its role in long-term chronic therapy management.

FDA expanded faricimab (Vabysmo) labeling to support treatment of macular edema due to RVO beyond 6 months, reinforcing its role in long-term chronic therapy management. 2025: Clinical evidence from BALATON and COMINO trials confirmed faricimab provides non-inferior visual outcomes vs aflibercept with extended dosing intervals in RVO patients.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TREATMENT COST & THERAPY ECONOMICS ANALYSIS – helps you understand anti-VEGF therapy pricing trends, corticosteroid implant economics, annual treatment costs, and reimbursement dynamics across different retinal vein occlusion treatment approaches.

– helps you understand anti-VEGF therapy pricing trends, corticosteroid implant economics, annual treatment costs, and reimbursement dynamics across different retinal vein occlusion treatment approaches. NEXT-GENERATION RETINAL THERAPY ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover opportunities arising from the adoption of advanced anti-VEGF therapies, bispecific antibodies, sustained-release drug delivery systems, and emerging long-acting retinal treatment innovations.

– helps you uncover opportunities arising from the adoption of advanced anti-VEGF therapies, bispecific antibodies, sustained-release drug delivery systems, and emerging long-acting retinal treatment innovations. DISEASE BURDEN & TREATMENT PATTERN METRICS – helps you evaluate treatment trends across Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO) and Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion (BRVO), including severity-based treatment strategies and patient management approaches.

– helps you evaluate treatment trends across Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO) and Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion (BRVO), including severity-based treatment strategies and patient management approaches. CHRONIC DISEASE MANAGEMENT & RECURRENCE INSIGHTS – helps you identify long-term treatment requirements, recurrence patterns, retreatment frequency, and evolving disease management strategies influencing market demand.

– helps you identify long-term treatment requirements, recurrence patterns, retreatment frequency, and evolving disease management strategies influencing market demand. TREATMENT MODALITY UTILIZATION BENCHMARKS – helps you assess the adoption and clinical utilization of anti-VEGF agents, corticosteroid therapies, laser photocoagulation procedures, and surgical interventions across different patient populations.

– helps you assess the adoption and clinical utilization of anti-VEGF agents, corticosteroid therapies, laser photocoagulation procedures, and surgical interventions across different patient populations. RETINAL DRUG INNOVATION & PIPELINE ANALYSIS – helps you gauge the commercial potential of gene therapies, combination treatment approaches, neuroprotective agents, and next-generation retinal therapeutics shaping the future of retinal vein occlusion treatment.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Treatment Disease Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.82 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 5.28 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.44% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Central Retinal Vein Occlusion/CRVO, Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion/BRVO)

• By Treatment (Anti-VEGF Agents, Corticosteroid Medications, Laser Photocoagulation, Surgical Treatment)

• By Route of Administration (Intravitreal Injection, Oral/Systemic, Topical)

• By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Retail Pharmacy, Eye Care Centers, Academic & Research Institutes) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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