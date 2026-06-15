ASKO partners with the FIFA World Cup 2026™, honouring the dedication, time and dreams that define world-class performance





Official refrigerator sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

LIDKÖPING, Sweden, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASKO is proud to be an official partner and refrigerator sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, reflecting our global presence and commitment to excellence. This collaboration brings together two worlds driven by precision, performance and consistency — where every detail matters.

Rooted in Scandinavian design and a legacy of innovation, ASKO appliances are built to deliver long-lasting performance, reliability and uncompromising quality. The partnership highlights a shared mindset: the discipline, dedication and pursuit of perfection required to perform at the highest level.

ASKO’s campaign celebrates the time, patience and dedication it takes to become a champion. It’s a journey that often begins with childhood dreams of the future. Just as great athletes are shaped over years of practice and persistence, ASKO appliances are developed with the same long-term perspective. Built for longevity, reliability and enduring performance, they reflect a commitment to quality that stands the test of time – from early inspiration to lasting excellence.

From stadium performance to everyday living

On the global stage, performance is everything. The same principles that define elite sport are at the core of ASKO’s approach to appliance design. Every ASKO refrigerator is engineered to preserve freshness, optimise storage and deliver consistent results — day after day.

About ASKO

ASKO is rooted in Scandinavian design values of simplicity, durability, and functionality. Today, it creates premium kitchen and laundry appliances that unite precision engineering with timeless design—built to endure and thoughtfully enhance everyday living.

For more information, visit www.asko.com or contact press@asko.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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