Core AI Holdings Appoints John Clinton Haley Former Meta Leader to Advisory Board

AI Infrastructure leader and Allianca Group CEO brings deep data center development expertise to support Core's AI infrastructure strategy

MIAMI, FL, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHAI) ("Core AI"), a global AI technology and infrastructure company, today announced the appointment of John Clinton Haley, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Allianca Group Inc., to its Advisory Board.

Haley joins Core AI following the Company's recently announced strategic joint venture with Allianca, a partnership designed to accelerate the development and delivery of AI-ready data center infrastructure to meet rapidly growing demand for next-generation compute capacity.

As Co-Founder and CEO of Allianca Group, Haley has helped oversee the delivery of more than 720 MW of mission-critical data center capacity globally and supported annual project portfolios exceeding $6 billion. Prior to founding Allianca, he held leadership positions at Meta Platforms, where he supported global hyperscale data center infrastructure programs across technical operations, project delivery, and program governance. His background combines large-scale infrastructure execution, operational excellence, and strategic oversight.

"John brings a unique combination of hyperscale infrastructure experience, operational leadership, and strategic execution," said Aitan Zacharin, Chief Executive Officer of Core AI Holdings. "As demand for AI infrastructure continues to accelerate, his experience supporting large-scale data center programs and delivering mission-critical capacity will provide valuable insight as we execute our growth strategy."

Haley's appointment further strengthens Core AI's Advisory Board as the Company continues to expand its capabilities across AI infrastructure, technology, and strategic partnerships.

"I am honored to join the Core AI Advisory Board at a pivotal time for both the Company and the broader AI industry," said Haley. "The rapid growth of artificial intelligence is driving unprecedented demand for next-generation infrastructure, and Core AI has established a strong foundation to participate in this evolving market. I look forward to working with the leadership team as the Company advances its strategy, expands its infrastructure platform, and creates long-term value for shareholders."

The appointment further strengthens the strategic relationship between Core AI and Allianca as the companies work together to advance scalable AI infrastructure solutions.

About Allianca Group Inc.

Allianca Group Inc. is an infrastructure advisory and execution firm focused on delivering next-generation data center infrastructure at speed and scale. The firm provides integrated owner's representative, program management, and delivery services across the full development lifecycle. Through its proprietary Velox platform, Allianca helps accelerate deployment timelines, improve cost predictability, and enable repeatable infrastructure delivery for hyperscale and enterprise customers.

www.allianca.group

About Core AI Holdings, Inc.

Core AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHAI) is a global AI technology and infrastructure company focused on identifying, developing, and scaling AI-driven businesses that leverage next-generation technologies to address large, high-growth market opportunities. Core AI's mission is to harness artificial intelligence to create transformative, scalable solutions across multiple verticals and drive long-term shareholder value.

Core AI Investor Relations

ir@coregaming.co

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the advisory appointment, the joint venture between Core AI and Allianca, expected market opportunities, infrastructure demand, project pipeline, development strategy, and execution capabilities. These forward-looking statements are based on Core AI’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the parties’ ability to implement the contemplated joint venture strategy, market conditions, customer demand, power availability, supply chain conditions, labor availability, project timing, financing conditions, and regulatory matters, as well as other risks described under “Risk Factors” in Core AI’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2026, and in subsequent SEC filings. Except as required by law, Core AI undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.