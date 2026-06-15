Measures for Justice Announces Public Release of Michigan Court Data

LANSING, Mich., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measures for Justice today announced the public release of Michigan court data, expanding public access to information that can help courts, community organizations, journalists, researchers, and residents better understand how the justice system is operating.

The release makes court data publicly available through Measures for Justice’s data platform , giving users a new way to explore trends, review key measures, and engage more deeply with how court systems are functioning across Michigan.

This launch reflects a new collaboration with Michigan’s State Court Administrative Office and supports a shared goal of making the criminal justice system more transparent, fair, accountable, and efficient. By making this information available in a public-facing format and engaging the public across the state, the project creates new opportunities for communities and the courts to work together with a common set of facts.

“Publicly accessible court data can help support more informed conversations about how the justice system is working and where there may be opportunities for improvement,” said Michigan Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Welch, who serves as liaison for the court on data issues. “By increasing transparency, releasing these measures will help strengthen public trust and confidence in Michigan's trial courts.”

“I encourage court stakeholders and members of the public to take a look and examine the measures. Access to information allows broader input and helps us better serve our communities,” Justice Welch added.

The Michigan data release is designed to support a range of users, from court leaders and policymakers to advocates and community members.

Measures for Justice plans to continue supporting engagement around the data so that it can be meaningfully used by courts and communities alike.

For more information, visit www.measuresforjustice.org/michigan .

About Measures for Justice

Measures for Justice is a nonprofit organization that works to make criminal justice data available, accessible, and actionable, helping communities, policymakers, and practitioners use data to drive more informed decision-making.

Media Contact for Measures for Justice: Khyrun Rabbani - khyrunnessa.rabbani@measuresforjustice.org