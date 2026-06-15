Meat is the Make-or-Break Factor in Sandwich Satisfaction, New Survey Finds

SMITHFIELD, Va., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to sandwiches ordered away from home, the difference between a one-time order and a repeat visit often comes down to one thing: the meat. According to new research from Smithfield Culinary, meat quality and portion size aren’t just preferences, they’re primary drivers of satisfaction, perceived value and, ultimately, restaurant recommendations.

The survey, conducted among 2,000 U.S. consumers who dine away from home, reveals that while bread, toppings and sauces matter, the meat defines the sandwich experience. In fact, 87% of patrons agree that the quality of deli meat can make or break a sandwich.





Key Findings:

Size Matters – and So Does Quality

78% of patrons are annoyed when restaurants skimp on meat

87% of patrons agree the quality of deli meat can make or break a sandwich

Nearly nine in 10 patrons (88%) say meat quality is a key factor when choosing a sandwich

65% of patrons say meat quality signals value

Great Sandwiches Drive Advocacy (But Hard to Replicate at Home)

Three in four patrons (75%) have recommended a restaurant specifically for an outstanding sandwich

58% of patrons have tried – and failed – to recreate a favorite restaurant sandwich at home

How Flavor and Style Stack Up

Patrons favor hand-carved meats (61%) and deli-sliced meats (60%) for sandwiches

Sandwich flavor preferences lean savory (55%) and smoky (46%), with spicy also resonating (38%)

“The data underscores a clear opportunity for operators to rethink sandwich strategy, starting with the quality of the meat,” said Lauren Talbert, senior director, marketing for Smithfield Culinary. “These findings highlight the opportunity to elevate sandwich menus. When operators prioritize expertly prepared meats and pair them with their own culinary point of view, they create distinct experiences that drive customer loyalty and repeat business.”

Kretschmar®, maker of premium deli meats and cheeses since 1883, is a Smithfield Culinary brand that serves both retail and foodservice segments. From uniquely smoked ham to hand-trimmed fine cuts of beef and poultry, the product lineup ensures the leanest, most tender cuts that live up to consumers’ high expectations for quality, flavor and variety. To learn more about Kretschmar, visit Stacked for Success.

For more information on Smithfield Culinary and Guest Check surveys, which provide consumer insights that help operators optimize opportunities to better serve their patrons, visit smithfieldculinary.com/patron-research/.

Survey Methodology

Research was conducted through an online survey of 2,000 U.S. adults between April 4–7, 2026. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points, with a 95% confidence level.

About Smithfield Culinary

With a dedication to culinary arts, innovation, and industry-leading sustainability, Smithfield Culinary leverages passionate chefs, culinary partners, and R&D to produce high-quality products that inspire chefs and consumers alike. Foodservice brands within the Smithfield Culinary portfolio feature Smithfield®, Margherita®, Smoke’NFast® and Kretschmar®. Smithfield Culinary is the foodservice business unit of Smithfield Foods, Inc., an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. For more information, visit www.SmithfieldCulinary.com.

About Kretschmar

Since 1883, Kretschmar® premium deli meats and cheeses have meant quality. From our unique smoking process for hams to hand-trimmed fine cuts of beef and poultry, our full line of delicately sliced off-the-bone deli meats come from the leanest, most tender cuts and are gluten-free with no MSG or fillers. In addition, we produce more than 16 flavors of award-winning premium cheeses handcrafted by Wisconsin cheesemakers. For more information and recipes, like us on Facebook (@kretschmardeli) and Instagram (@kretschmardeli) or visit our website at www.kretschmardeli.com. Kretschmar is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

Media Contact: Lisa Ptak

Phone: 312-623-0479

Email: lptak@foodmix.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf45e472-1547-4dcf-9f84-b2903a22c05e