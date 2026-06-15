SpyGlass Pharma Appoints Shannon Treviño as General Counsel

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpyGlass Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGP) (SpyGlass Pharma or Company), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Shannon Treviño as general counsel. Ms. Treviño brings significant business-oriented legal experience and leadership that results in operating excellence for publicly traded companies at various stages of growth.

“We are delighted to welcome Shannon to our growing team. She is a proven leader with a track record of guiding complex organizations through periods of growth,” said Patrick Mooney, CEO of SpyGlass Pharma. “The team we are building at SpyGlass is second to none, and I am confident that Shannon’s experiences will be invaluable as we continue to advance our BIM-IOL System through its Phase 3 trials and towards a potential commercialization.”

Ms. Treviño is a strategic legal executive with experience in corporate, M&A, and securities law in the healthcare industry. Most recently serving as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Inari Medical, Ms. Treviño oversaw the legal and compliance functions and helped guide the company through its $4.9 billion acquisition by Stryker. She also was instrumental in Inari's acquisition of LimFlow and its subsequent integration. Prior to Inari, she served as an attorney at Sugg Law Group, where she advised early and growth-stage companies on governance, commercial contracts, capital formation, and M&A transactions. She also spent eight years as a Clinical Professor and Director of the Transactional Lawyering Institute at Loyola Marymount University’s Law School, where she taught courses on venture capital, M&A negotiations, and in-house lawyering, and co-authored two editions of a textbook on startup financing.

Earlier in her career, Shannon was a corporate attorney at Latham & Watkins LLP from 2006 to 2015. Ms. Treviño holds a J.D., summa cum laude, from LMU Loyola Law School and an A.B. from Princeton University.

“It is a pleasure to join SpyGlass at such an exciting time for the company as its Phase 3 trials are enrolling and the company plans for a potential commercial launch of the innovative BIM-IOL System,” said Ms. Treviño. “I look forward to collaborating with the entire SpyGlass Pharma team and supporting our ongoing efforts to transform the treatment paradigm for patients living with chronic eye conditions.”

About the Bimatoprost Drug Pad-IOL System

SpyGlass Pharma’s lead product candidate, the Bimatoprost Drug Pad-IOL System (BIM-IOL System), comprising novel, proprietary non-bioerodible drug pads attached to its intraocular lens, was designed to be implanted during routine cataract surgery to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients who have either open-angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension (OHT). The BIM-IOL System is designed to consistently deliver three years of bimatoprost, a prostaglandin analog approved for topical use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2001, for the reduction of elevated IOP in patients with OAG or OHT.

The Company initiated two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials of the BIM-IOL System and continues long-term follow-up of patients in the Phase 1/2 study investigating the safety and efficacy of the BIM-IOL System. SpyGlass Pharma plans to work with the FDA to advance the program through completion of Phase 3 clinical trials, new drug application submission, and ultimately to potential FDA approval.

About SpyGlass Pharma

SpyGlass Pharma is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients living with chronic eye conditions through long-acting, sustained drug delivery of approved medicines. The Company’s mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients with chronic eye conditions by developing durable drug delivery solutions that can empower patients and surgeons with confidence in long-term disease control and vision preservation.

The SpyGlass Pharma platform, a novel, non-bioerodible drug delivery technology, is designed to be used with various well-established, approved medicines, including bimatoprost and other small molecules, providing flexibility to potentially treat a range of conditions in the front and back of the eye.

The Company was founded in 2019 by Malik Y. Kahook, M.D. and Glenn Sussman to solve the lack of ophthalmic innovations that capitalize on durable treatment options. The SpyGlass Pharma platform was originally developed in the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Eye Center at the University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the potential benefits and impact of the BIM-IOL System on patients, anticipated presentation of additional data, and SpyGlass Pharma’s plans relating to the clinical development of the BIM-IOL System towards potential commercial launch after FDA approval. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon SpyGlass Pharma’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three month period ended March 31, 2026 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2026, and in similar disclosures set forth in the other documents that SpyGlass Pharma has filed and may file from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and SpyGlass Pharma assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. SpyGlass Pharma’s views in these forward-looking statements should not be relied as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact:

Nami Surendranath

(402) 507-6757

nsurendranath@dnacommunications.com

Investor Contact:

Ami Bavishi or Nick Colangelo

Gilmartin Group LLC

investors@spyglasspharma.com