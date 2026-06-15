Porosome Therapeutics Announces Global Drug Development Partnership with the Largest Governmental R&D Organization in India

BOSTON, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porosome Therapeutics, Inc., announced today that it has entered into a drug development partnership with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) of the Government of India, the premier scientific research and development organization in the country.

CSIR announced that its “partnership with Porosome Therapeutics reflects CSIR's commitment to accelerating translational research, fostering global innovation networks, and transforming scientific discoveries into solutions that can improve lives worldwide.”

The goals of the partnership include collaboration, co-development and licensing of new and novel drugs. The CSIR announcement highlighted priority domains for collaboration with Porosome: viral infections, Alzheimer’s disease, neurological diseases, cystic fibrosis, Type 1 and 2 diabetes, COPD, and lung cancer.

The porosome, discovered by Porosome Therapeutics Chairman Prof. Bhanu P. Jena, is the secretory portal of the cell. Changes in proteins comprising the porosome lead to a broad range of secretory diseases. Porosome Therapeutics has developed a wide range of therapies ranging from small molecules and peptides to biologics that introduce functional porosomes into diseased cells to overcome secretory defects and treat diseases, even reversing them.

In 2025 , Porosome Therapeutics announced the determination , for the first time, of the porosome-mediated secretory dysfunction responsible for Alzheimer’s Disease. These new findings provided a window to the design and development of new peptide drugs and the identification of small molecules to both treat and reverse the disease. The Company’s cell line, animal and human organoid studies showed that, in addition to bringing back normalcy to both the structure and function of brain neurons, its products reduce the AD biomarker pTau217 and dissociate amyloid plaques, therefore moving beyond the traditional focus on just amyloid accumulation.

“We are delighted to partner with CSIR, one of the world’s leading research institutions, in translating the porosome discovery to treat many debilitating diseases. This partnership will be transformative,” said Professor Jena.

“We are pleased to join forces with CSIR, India’s leading research and development organization, to develop medicines to overcome chronic conditions and the associated economic and human cost,” said Guillermo Marmol, President and CEO, Porosome Therapeutics, Inc. “We believe that this unique partnership will infuse a powerful and enduring drug development platform beneficial to humanity.”

About Porosome Therapeutics, Inc.: Porosome Therapeutics, Inc. is a Boston-based biopharmaceutical company utilizing the breakthrough discovery of the porosome, the cell’s secretory machinery, and novel technologies to identify and create proprietary high-value therapeutics for currently undruggable porosome proteins relating to secretory and hydration disorders such as cystic fibrosis, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, and cancer. Porosome Therapeutics is the first company with a technology platform that develops novel therapies targeting the porosome, the universal secretory machinery in cells. This platform is based on decades of research supported by more than 200 publications and is effective against many serious diseases involving secretory defects. The platform also specializes in highly specific nanobody-mediated targeted therapies that greatly reduce drug side effects.