KFSH Highlights Provider Transformation Through Measurable Operational Impact at HLTH Europe 2026

AMSTERDAM, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH) is bringing a practical provider-transformation message during its participation at HLTH Europe 2026, taking place in Amsterdam from June 15 to 18: hospitals cannot meet rising demand through technology alone; they must redesign care pathways, use real-time data, and build operating models that improve access, efficiency, and patient outcomes.

Participating as a sponsor, KFSH is contributing to provider-focused discussions on innovation and the future of care delivery. Its experience demonstrates how a leading academic medical center can transform complex operations while continuing to expand access to highly specialized services such as transplantation, oncology, immunotherapy, and advanced therapeutics.

A central proof point is KFSH’s AI-enabled Patient Flow and Capacity Command Centre, which tracks patient movement in real time, forecasts bottlenecks, issues operational alerts, and supports faster decision-making. This data-driven model helped reduce median emergency department boarding time from more than 13 hours in 2023 to 3.2 hours by mid-2025, a 75% decrease that placed KFSH among the top 5% of high-capacity academic medical centers globally on this metric.

KFSH also redesigned hospital-wide pathways to reduce delays across the patient journey. These measures included direct admission pathways for stable patients, accelerated morning discharges, faster discharge medication processing, and streamlined laboratory and radiology diagnostics. Together, these changes expanded inpatient capacity and strengthened the hospital’s ability to manage high-complexity care.

KFSH’s participation shows that provider transformation is most effective when digital systems, clinical leadership, operational accountability, and patient-centered care are integrated into one measurable model.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2026. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2026, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

For more information:

mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa