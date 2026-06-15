AFC Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter 2026

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Flower Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: AFCG) (“AFC,” or the “Company”) today announced its dividend for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The Board of Directors of AFC declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per outstanding share of common stock for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2026, to the common stockholders of record on June 30, 2026. The second quarter dividend is in line with the first quarter dividend.

About AFC

AFC is a publicly-traded business development company that provides flexible credit solutions to lower middle-market companies. The company primarily originates, structures, invests and manages direct senior debt investments, targeting companies generating annual EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The Company seeks to maximize risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders with an opportunistic approach across all industries. AFC is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida. For additional information regarding the Company, please visit the AFC website here.

Investor Relations Contact

Robyn Tannenbaum

561-510-2293

ir@afcbdc.com