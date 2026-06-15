Sunrise Realty Trust Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter 2026

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS) (“SUNS” or the “Company”), a lender on the Tannenbaum Capital Group (“TCG”) Real Estate platform, today announced its dividend for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The Board of Directors of SUNS declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per outstanding share of common stock for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2026, to the common stockholders of record on June 30, 2026. The second quarter dividend is in line with the first quarter dividend.

About Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc.

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS) (“SUNS” or the “Company”) is an institutional commercial real estate (“CRE”) lender providing flexible financing solutions to sponsors of CRE projects primarily in the Southern United States. It focuses on transitional CRE business plans with the potential for near-term value creation, collateralized by top-tier assets predominantly located in established and rapidly expanding Southern markets. For additional information regarding the Company, please visit www.sunriserealtytrust.com.

About TCG Real Estate

TCG Real Estate refers to a group of affiliated CRE-focused debt funds, including a Nasdaq-listed mortgage real estate investment trust (“REIT”), Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS), and a private mortgage REIT, Southern Realty Trust Inc. The funds provide flexible financing on transitional CRE properties that present opportunities for near-term value creation, with a focus on top-tier CRE assets located primarily within markets in the Southern U.S. benefiting from economic tailwinds with growth potential. For additional information regarding TCG Real Estate, please visit www.theTCG.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Robyn Tannenbaum

561-510-2293

ir@thetcg.com

Media Contact

Doug Allen

Dukas Linden Public Relations

646-722-6530

TCG@DLPR.com