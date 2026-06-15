Hillshire Reserve™ Brand Redefines Lunchmeat for More Versatile, Elevated Everyday Eating

SPRINGDALE, Ark., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillshire ReserveTM brand is redefining lunchmeat, introducing a new line designed to elevate how it’s enjoyed across the day. With bold flavors, premium ingredients and meats naturally smoked over real hardwood, Hillshire Reserve lunchmeat brings a more refined approach to a familiar category.







From quick lunches to shareable boards, the line expands how lunchmeat fits into everyday routines and more intentional moments at home. Offering a range of varieties for different tastes and occasions, the Hillshire Reserve lunchmeat lineup has options that feel both thoughtfully crafted and simple to use.

Available varieties include:

Made with all-natural ingredients and no artificial preservatives, each product delivers 11–13 grams of protein per serving. Whether layered, paired or served on its own, Hillshire Reserve lunchmeat is designed to bring quality and flavor to the way people eat today.

As expectations for everyday foods continue to rise, Hillshire Reserve lunchmeat meets consumers with options that deliver flavor, simplicity and versatility, bringing a fresh perspective to the category.

Hillshire Reserve lunchmeat is now available at select retailers nationwide.

The Hillshire Reserve brand is owned by a subsidiary of Tyson Foods.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family™ and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company is a member of the S&P 500 and Russell 1000 large capitalization indices. It had approximately 133,000 team members on September 27, 2025. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

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