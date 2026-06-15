Chaince Digital Announces Launch of USDC Yield Vault on Morpho Curated by AlphaPing

NEW YORK, NY, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (“Chaince Digital” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD) (formerly Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.), a digital asset infrastructure and financial services platform bridging traditional capital markets with blockchain technology, today announced the launch of the Chaince USDC Yield vault, in collaboration with AlphaPing GmbH (“AlphaPing”), an operator of mandate-driven on-chain credit infrastructure.

The vault is live on Morpho, an open and decentralized lending protocol, and is designed to provide depositors with exposure to a primarily curated, on-chain lending strategy that utilizes lending markets that generally require borrowers to post collateral in excess of borrowed amounts, subject to protocol rules and market conditions. Yield is expected to be generated primarily from borrower interest and related protocol activity.

The vault is designed to draw returns from three complementary categories — structured credit, delta-neutral yield strategies, and tokenized fixed income — each sourcing yield from a fundamentally different real-world mechanism.

The launch extends Chaince Digital’s strategy of bridging traditional capital markets with blockchain technology. AlphaPing serves as the curator of the vault, while Chaince Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chaince Digital, acts as a consultant to AlphaPing, providing advisory services, including selection and evaluation of collateral assets, market intelligence, collateral assessment, and risk management guidance.

“The launch of the Chaince USDC Yield vault reflects our view that blockchain-based financial infrastructure can support more transparent and verifiable capital markets activity. By leveraging Morpho’s lending architecture together with a curated allocation framework, we aim to provide participants with differentiated on-chain yield exposure aligned with our broader strategy of connecting traditional financial markets with digital asset infrastructure.” — Peter Yang, Head of Digital Assets at Chaince Digital.

"Our mandate as curator is grounded in a straightforward principle: yield should not be offered without a credible, independently maintained risk framework. AlphaPing’s role is designed to ensure that the vault’s return profile remains consistent with the risk disclosures made to depositors. We believe this collaboration sets a meaningful standard for transparency in on-chain yield products." — Gabriel Weide, Founder of AlphaPing.

The vault is intended for sophisticated participants familiar with digital assets, decentralized finance (“DeFi”), smart contract infrastructure, and associated market risks. Participation in the vault involves substantial risk, including but not limited to smart contract vulnerabilities, digital asset volatility, liquidity constraints, counterparty exposure, collateral impairment, protocol governance changes, cybersecurity incidents, and potential partial or total loss of assets.

The Company does not guarantee performance, yield, principal protection, or liquidity. Historical or targeted returns are not indicative of future results.

ABOUT CHAINCE DIGITAL HOLDINGS INC.

“Chaince Digital Brings Finance On-Chain.”

Chaince Digital Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: CD) (formerly Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.) is a digital finance and technology company focused on tokenization, on-chain innovation, and regulated brokerage services. Through its subsidiaries, including Chaince Securities, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, and AI/HPC infrastructure platforms, Chaince Digital provides technology-enabled solutions across distributed computing, business consulting, and capital-markets services. The Company aims to bridge traditional financial markets with the emerging digital-asset economy through compliant, scalable, and institutional-grade infrastructure.

For more information, please visit www.chaincedigital.com.

ABOUT ALPHAPING

AlphaPing GmbH is a Swiss-based on-chain credit curator focused on mandate-driven, non-custodial lending strategies across digital and tokenized real-world assets. The firm specializes in protocol-level risk management, collateral underwriting, and transparent on-chain execution designed to support institutional-grade capital allocation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT

International Elite Capital

Annabelle Zhang

Tel: +1 (646) 866-7928

Email: chaince@iecapitalusa.com