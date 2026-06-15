Restolabs Launches Dedicated Migration Program For Gloriafood Restaurants And Reseller Partners

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oracle's decision to retire GloriaFood by April 30, 2027 has prompted thousands of restaurants and reseller partners to evaluate their next ordering platform. New signups are already closed and the product roadmap is frozen, giving operators a fixed window to plan their transition.

Restolabs today announced a dedicated migration program designed to move restaurants and resellers to a stable, restaurant-focused platform with full operational continuity. The program includes complete migration assistance, a dedicated onboarding specialist for each account, and go-live timelines as short as one week.

“Restaurant owners and resellers are already managing day-to-day operations, customer relationships, and growth. Migration should be one less thing to worry about,” said Sruthi Sekar , Co-Founder of Restolabs. “Our team handles the transition work end-to-end so restaurants can stay focused on serving customers, while resellers can continue supporting and growing their client base without disruption.”

What the Migration Covers

Restolabs makes the transition from GloriaFood faster and easier with an automated migration process designed to reduce manual effort and eliminate common setup errors.

Menus, categories, modifiers, ordering settings, delivery workflows, and store configurations are transferred through a guided tool-based migration workflow, with each setup carefully reviewed by a dedicated onboarding specialist to validate accuracy before launch.

Each restaurant also gets an SEO-friendly ordering page under its own domain and brand, preserving the organic search visibility many GloriaFood restaurants spent years building.

Delivery runs through direct integrations with DoorDash Drive, Uber Direct, and Grubhub Connect. Where GloriaFood setups often required third-party middleware like Shipday at extra cost, Restolabs includes these integrations natively at exclusive delivery rates.

Compatible EPSON ePOS printers from existing GloriaFood setups continue to work, so most restaurants keep their hardware through the transition. The onboarding team handles verification and configuration.

Visual Menus, Multiple Languages, and Branded Mobile Apps

The platform includes professional food imagery for menus at no cost, and supports ordering in German, French, Spanish, Italian, Mandarin, Arabic, and 10+ additional languages, relevant for the large GloriaFood base across Europe and other international markets. Restaurants can also launch branded iOS and Android apps published under their own name.

Reseller Program for Agency and Partner Migrations

For resellers and agencies managing multiple restaurant clients, migrating 20, 50, or 100+ accounts becomes a much larger operational challenge. The Restolabs Reseller Program offers white-label capabilities, partner pricing, and onboarding support designed specifically for high-volume migrations, helping resellers preserve custom branding, ordering configurations, and restaurant-specific requirements across every location.

“Resellers have built real businesses around their restaurant clients,” said Sakthi Vignesh , Co-Founder of Restolabs.“ Our reseller program is designed to protect those relationships and give partners a long-term platform they can confidently build and grow with."

Built for Direct Restaurant Ordering

Restolabs powers direct ordering for 2,000+ restaurants across the US, Canada, UK, Europe, Australia, and Asia, serving independents, regional chains, multi-location brands, and enterprise groups, all from a single backend with per-location configuration and centralized reporting. Loyalty programs, QR table ordering, POS integrations, real-time analytics, table reservations, and marketing tools are included under one flat monthly fee.

Getting Started

The Restolabs migration team is available to help restaurants and reseller partners plan their transition timeline and get set up ahead of the April 2027 deadline. Most restaurants go live within a week.

Learn more at restolabs.com/gloriafood-migration , or book a free demo to start your migration.

About Restolabs

Restolabs is a commission-free online ordering platform trusted by 2,000+ restaurants across 10+ countries. The platform includes direct ordering, branded mobile apps, delivery management, loyalty programs, analytics, table reservations, and QR table ordering under one flat monthly fee.

For GloriaFood restaurants and resellers migrating ahead of the April 2027 shutdown, Restolabs is offering special transition pricing and dedicated migration support.



Website- restolabs.com



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