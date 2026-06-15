Rectitude Holdings Ltd Secures Additional AIMS System Orders for Major Infrastructure and Residential Projects Across Singapore

Rectitude secures additional orders to supply its SuperSun AIMS solution to multiple marquee developments across Singapore.

The procurement wins include a multi-site blanket order for high-profile public housing, private residential, and healthcare infrastructure projects.

The Company expands its market footprint through a dedicated project engagement for a luxury residential development in collaboration with Tanglin Corporation Private Limited, a subsidiary of tier-one contractor Woh Hup.



SINGAPORE, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RECTITUDE HOLDINGS LTD (Nasdaq: RECT; the “Company” or “Rectitude”), a Singapore-based provider of safety equipment and related industrial products, today announced that it has secured additional commercial project requirements and purchase orders for its flagship SuperSun All-in-One Intelligence Micro-Grid (“AIMS”) systems. This portfolio expansion spans a diverse array of public and private sector developments across Singapore, directly reinforcing Rectitude’s strategic acceleration within the high-growth green energy and sustainable building sector.

The growing adoption for temporary site Battery Energy Storage Systems (“BESS”) aligns with national operational frameworks prioritizing carbon mitigation across the construction industry. Rectitude’s latest deployment pipeline covers multiple asset classes, including public housing projects under the Housing & Development Board (“HDB”), high-density private condominiums, and vital healthcare infrastructure.

Portfolio Diversification via Strategic Blanket Order

Pursuant to a broad-based commercial blanket order structured to service a multi-project development slate, Rectitude has been awarded supply roles to deploy its hybrid micro-grid systems across the following active job sites:

Alexandra Hospital

Faber Walk Condo

HDB Central Trio @Ang Mo Kio

River Green Condo

The Chuan Park Condo

The Reserve Residences Condo

Upper Thomson Road Condo.





This widespread deployment follows the successful conclusion of a prior commercial agreement. Demonstrating strong continuity and trust, a new contract extension has been officially executed, extending this strategic partnership for an additional year.

The AIMS systems will provide intelligent, automated load management to supply temporary power for intensive site operations, safely supporting heavy industrial equipment such as tower cranes and passenger hoists while optimizing battery runtime and reducing diesel dependence.

Flagship Residential Engagement and Tier-One Collaboration

In addition to the multi-site blanket contract, Rectitude has secured a dedicated project engagement for the Skye condominium development in Singapore. The commercial agreement was executed with Tanglin Corporation Private Limited, a corporate entity operating as part of the Woh Hup Group.

Woh Hup Private Limited stands as one of Singapore’s most prominent and established construction pioneers, holding a multi-decade track record of executing complex civil engineering masterpieces and iconic national landmarks, including Jewel Changi Airport, Gardens by the Bay, and the Marina Bay Sands Extension.

For the Skye condominium development, Rectitude will supply two advanced SS-500D AIMS units under a structured monthly framework. These high-capacity 500kW systems feature fully integrated power conversion systems, automated energy management software with remote 5G telematics, specialized climate control, and localized fire suppression infrastructure to fulfill dense urban job site compliance parameters.

Executive Insight and Strategic Continuity

This successive commercial momentum builds logically upon the operational foundation established during the second half of fiscal year 2026, during which Rectitude finalized over S$10 million in green energy contract orders. By anchoring its latest technology deployments with institutional market leaders, the Company continues to validate the financial feasibility and operational efficacy of its asset-light cleantech model.

“Securing these additional project deployments across such an extensive cross-section of Singapore's construction landscape underscores the clear value proposition of our specialized energy architecture,” said Jian Zhang, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Director at Rectitude. “Partnering with premier builders like Tanglin Corporation and the broader Woh Hup Group to support a major asset like the Skye condominium provides an exceptional market endorsement for the scalability of the SuperSun AIMS platform. We are committed to broadening this collaborative pipeline with tier-one contractors as our industry transitions toward mandatory sustainability practices, ensuring structured, risk-mitigated value for our shareholders.”

About Rectitude

Founded in 1997 in Singapore, Rectitude is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites. Rectitude’s products and solutions are marketed to a wide array of distributor networks and end markets, both in Singapore and increasingly throughout the Southeast Asian region, including Brunei, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.rectitude.com.sg

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's plans, strategies and business development initiatives. There can be no assurance that any potential acquisition will be completed. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Rectitude

Investor Relations

Email: ir@rectitude.com.sg

Jackson Lin

LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global