Andromeda Security Unveils the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Security Platform for Agentic AI, Delivering a Unified Solution for Humans, Agents, and NHIs

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andromeda Security, a unified identity security platform for humans, AI agents, and non-human identities (NHIs), today announced a major platform expansion. The release introduces real-time, resource-level enforcement for agents, with step-up Just-in-Time (JIT) approvals for high-risk operations, full-lifecycle identity governance, and an intent-driven, AI chat interface. This comprehensive architecture leverages the deep relational context between humans, machines, and AI, distinguishing Andromeda's holistic approach from point solutions.

By unifying Agent Access Intelligence (AI-SPM), Agent Access Management via inline fine-grained access controls for Agents - Agent Application FirewallTM, and complete Agent Access Governance, Andromeda fundamentally changes how enterprises secure AI. Because the platform already governs human and NHI access through deep, native integrations with enterprise applications, it can now execute and enforce agent policies at a strictly granular level—down to specific database tables, repositories, and resources—eliminating the reliance on broad, overly permissive application-level access.

"Scaling AI safely demands active agent security, not passive monitoring. Andromeda's resource-level enforcement and step-up JIT controls deliver that—and unifying them with human JML capabilities into a single continuous compliance engine is what sets this apart from other solutions we've evaluated", said Preston Horne, Security Manager, Identity & Access Management at Dark Matter Technologies.

AI Agent Security and Governance

Building on the foundational Agent Access Intelligence (AI-SPM) and AI Governance capabilities introduced earlier this year at the RSA Conference, Andromeda now delivers a fully active, real-time security architecture for autonomous and On-Behalf-Of (OBO) agents. The platform’s unified architecture serves as the centralized control plane for discovering agent risk posture and defining access policies, which is now paired with a high-performance MCP Gateway that acts as the inline enforcement engine. Through the industry-first resource-level Agent Application Firewall, organizations control granular policy enforcement that dynamically restricts agents to specific tools, application resources, and data, such as repositories or database-level tables, based on risk context. This includes automated, step-up JIT elevated access with human-in-the-loop approvals whenever an agent requests a high-risk operation.

"Andromeda’s inline AI access management addresses the agent enforcement gap by delivering real-time, resource-level controls. It seamlessly combines with their AI Access Intelligence and Governance, providing us with the holistic context and inter-relationships across agents, NHIs, and humans needed to scale our AI initiatives safely", said Bill Harper, Senior Director of Digital Identity, at New American Funding.

Joiner, Mover, Leaver (JML) for the Modern Enterprise

Andromeda modernizes Identity Governance (IGA) by treating agentic identities as first-class citizens alongside humans and NHIs. The platform now delivers full JML capabilities for human employees alongside a robust NHI key lifecycle management framework for machine identities. The platform also automates Agent Ownership Discovery and Attestation, tying every autonomous or OBO agent to a human owner, who must certify agent access to business-critical resources. When an employee changes the role or leaves the organization, agent ownership is flagged for reassignment, closing a dangerous blind spot that most organizations aren’t addressing today.

Natural Language Policy Control

Through a GenAI-native conversational (chat) interface, security teams can manage their entire identity perimeter by stating intent, such as Secure all agents with high-risk access to Snowflake. Andromeda's internal agents handle execution: performing real-time drift detection, identifying behavioral anomalies and policy violations, such as toxic access combinations, and executing autonomous remediation.

Andromeda at the Identiverse 2026 Conference

Andromeda will be hosting exclusive demonstrations of the new capabilities at the Identiverse 2026 conference in Las Vegas this week. https://www.andromedasecurity.com/identiverse

About Andromeda Security

Andromeda Security is a unified identity security platform for the agentic era. By bringing Access Intelligence, Access Management, and Access Governance together for AI agents, humans, and NHIs, Andromeda enables enterprises to replace fragmented identity tools with a single platform powered by real-time risk and behavioral context. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Andromeda is backed by leading venture investors.