Enphase Energy Appoints Shanker Trivedi to Board of Directors

FREMONT, Calif., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the appointment of Shanker Trivedi to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Trivedi recently retired from NVIDIA Corporation after a distinguished 17-year tenure, where he last served as senior vice president of enterprise business. During his time there, he played a key role in leading the growth of NVIDIA's data center and enterprise businesses, helping drive the company's expansion into a global leader in accelerated computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

"We are delighted to welcome Shanker to our board of directors," said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy. "Shanker brings decades of experience building global technology businesses and has driven advances in one of the most significant technology transformations of our time — the rise of AI and accelerated computing. His deep expertise in data centers, enterprise infrastructure, go-to-market strategy, and ecosystem development will be invaluable as Enphase expands its technology platform and explores new opportunities in energy management, power conversion, and AI-driven energy infrastructure."

"I am honored to join Enphase’s board of directors," said Mr. Trivedi. "Enphase has established itself as a global leader in energy technology through a relentless focus on innovation, product quality, and customer experience. As electrification, AI, and energy infrastructure increasingly converge, I believe Enphase is uniquely positioned to deliver differentiated solutions designed to help customers manage and optimize energy. I look forward to working with the board and management team as the company pursues its next phase of growth."

Mr. Trivedi brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in enterprise technology, data centers, cloud infrastructure, and go-to-market execution. At NVIDIA, Mr. Trivedi led worldwide sales for data center and professional visualization products, as well as business development for all industry verticals other than gaming, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and education. Prior to NVIDIA, he held various senior leadership positions at Callidus Software, Sun Microsystems, IBM, and ICL. Mr. Trivedi earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta and a Master of Science degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 87.8 million microinverters, with more than 5.2 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 165 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected benefits of Mr. Trivedi's appointment to the board of directors, Enphase Energy's growth opportunities, technology roadmap, market expansion initiatives, and future business prospects. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Such risks include, but are not limited to, product development, market demand and competitive environments, and other factors discussed in Enphase Energy's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

press@enphaseenergy.com