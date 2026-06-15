VisionWave Holdings Files U.S. Patent Application for SDNN™ Symbiotic Deep Neural Network Architecture for Autonomous Defense and Intelligent Systems

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave (Nasdaq: VWAV) (“VisionWave” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on advanced sensing, artificial intelligence, imaging, and autonomous technologies, today announced it files U.S. Provisional Patent Application covering SDNN™, Symbiotic Deep Neural Network, a proprietary neural-network architecture intended to support real-time multi-source fusion, adaptive reasoning, and coordinated control of distributed intelligent platforms across defense, security, counter-UAS, robotics, and civil infrastructure domains.

In addition to the provisional patent application, VisionWave has filed a U.S. trademark application for SDNN™ as part of its broader strategy to protect the intellectual-property foundation and brand identity associated with the Company’s emerging artificial intelligence architecture. The trademark application remains subject to USPTO examination, and registration is not guaranteed.

The US patent application covers the Company’s SDNN™ - Symbiotic Deep Neural Network architecture. Internally, the Company has used the project code name “Mother” to refer to the central core layer of this architecture. SDNN™ is being developed as a proprietary AI framework intended to operate as a central reasoning and coordination layer for networks of distributed intelligent systems. The filing encompasses represents one of VisionWave’s most comprehensive intellectual property filings to date. The filing of a provisional patent application does not guarantee the issuance of a patent or any particular scope of claims.

SDNN™ is intended to support the fusion of data from heterogeneous sensors, unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), satellite or external data feeds, relay nodes, and software agents. The architecture described in the filing is designed to support adaptive reasoning, confidence evaluation, coordinated tasking, and human-governed decision workflows across distributed operational networks. The Company believes SDNN™ may represent an important step in the development of multi-domain AI command-and-control and intelligent-system coordination architectures.

Key Technical Innovations Described in the Filing

The provisional application describes a system operating as a closed intelligence loop — Intent → Reason → Task → Execute → Feedback → Adapt → Repeat — with the following core technology areas:

Multi-source data fusion — integration of RF, radar, EO/IR, thermal, and software-agent data streams into a continuously updated operational state.

qSpeed™ reasoning engine, a proprietary reasoning-acceleration framework intended to improve decision-cycle speed by prioritizing the most mission-critical computations first, scoring candidate reasoning tasks across dimensions such as decision relevance, urgency, risk/consequence, information gain, confidence impact, and resource cost.

Trust quarantine architecture, trust scoring, peer-consistency checking, anomaly detection, re-attestation workflows, audit trails, and human-notification processes for distributed network nodes.

Human-in-command governance, policy-enforced approval workflows intended to preserve human authority over consequential actions while enabling autonomous execution within pre-approved operational parameters.

The Cube™ hardware root of trust, a compact secure hardware module with embedded encrypted software/firmware, designed to physically activate and authenticate the SDNN™ system through biometric authentication, cryptographic processing, secure memory, secure boot validation, hardware random number generation, and tamper-detection mechanisms.

Degraded-mode resilience, adaptation protocols intended to support continuity of operation during node loss, communications degradation, or system faults.





“SDNN™ represents a fundamental rethinking of how AI can coordinate distributed intelligent systems. Rather than relying on isolated point solutions operating independently, SDNN™ is being designed with the goal of serving as a unified intelligence layer that can fuse information, reason across an operational picture, coordinate networked nodes, and learn from each mission cycle, while preserving human authority over consequential decisions,” said Danny Rittman, Inventor and Chief Technology Architect, SDNN™.

Broad Multi-Domain Applications

The Company believes the SDNN™ architecture, if successfully developed and validated, may address significant challenges across a range of defense and civil application domains. The provisional application describes six use case categories:

Counter-UAS and anti-drone defense - fusing RF direction-finding, surveillance radar, EO/IR, and thermal sensor data to support detection, classification, tracking, and operator decision workflows related to hostile or unidentified unmanned aerial systems.

Missile detection and interception decision-support - multi-sensor threat fusion and prioritized coordination support for low-altitude cruise and ballistic-threat environments.

UGV-based ground confirmation - coordination of unmanned ground vehicles to corroborate uncertain detections and dynamically update situational confidence.

Multi-robot industrial coordination - assignment, monitoring, and adaptive re-tasking of autonomous robotic systems across inspection, logistics, and manufacturing environments.

Smart city and civil infrastructure operations - fusion of traffic, environmental, and public-safety data streams to support operational optimization and multi-agency emergency response.

Autonomous spacecraft and long-duration mission management - conceptual applications including navigation support, crew-safety monitoring, life-support coordination, and emergency response management for autonomous space operations.

“The filing of the SDNN™ US patent application is an important milestone in VisionWave’s intellectual property strategy and our vision for AI-driven defense and autonomous systems. SDNN™ is intended to serve as a foundational architecture for multi-domain command-and-control AI, and we are committed to advancing this technology while protecting the innovation our team has developed,” said Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

The realization of any of these use cases is subject to substantial uncertainty and will require, among other things, successful completion of research and development, product integration, and validation activities that have not yet been completed; the Company’s ability to raise significant additional capital on acceptable terms, of which there can be no assurance; successful integration of the SDNN™ architecture with third-party hardware platforms, sensor systems, and operational networks; the ability to obtain and maintain necessary regulatory, export-control, and government-security approvals; the securing of defense or commercial contracts or purchase orders, which may require lengthy procurement cycles and governmental budget authorization; achievement of market acceptance in highly competitive defense and technology markets; and the absence of unforeseen technical, operational, or geopolitical obstacles. The Company is at an early stage of development with respect to SDNN™, has not generated revenue from this architecture, and may never successfully develop or commercialize it. There can be no assurance that the SDNN™ architecture will function as intended, be completed on the contemplated timeline, or prove suitable for any of the use cases described above.

About the Provisional Patent Filing

The provisional application (USPTO Application No. 64/082,410) was filed on June 4, 2026 and encompasses a 455-page specification and 23 engineering drawings covering the SDNN™ system architecture, including the central SDNN™ core layer internally code-named “Mother,” The Cube™ hardware root of trust, the qSpeed™ reasoning engine, trust quarantine and governance frameworks, symbiont node lifecycle management, and multi-domain use case specifications. VisionWave Holdings, Inc. is listed as applicant-assignee. The Company has 12 months from the provisional filing date to file a corresponding non-provisional utility patent application claiming priority to this date.

The filing of a provisional patent application establishes a filing date and preserves the right to claim priority, but does not itself result in an issued patent and will not become a patent unless a corresponding non-provisional utility patent application is filed with the USPTO within twelve (12) months of the provisional filing date. The Company may not file such a non-provisional application on a timely basis, or at all. Even if a non-provisional application is filed, the USPTO may reject or substantially narrow the claims through examination, and there can be no assurance that any patent will be issued, that issued claims will cover the SDNN™ architecture as described or intended, or that any patent, if issued, will withstand challenge, reexamination, or invalidation proceedings. Patents, if issued, may be circumvented by competitors through design-around approaches, and the Company may lack sufficient resources to enforce its patent rights against infringers. Competitors may independently develop equivalent or superior technologies without infringing any patent the Company may obtain. The Company’s intellectual property may also be subject to claims of infringement by third parties, which could result in costly litigation, licensing obligations, or injunctions. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that any patent protection obtained, if any, will provide meaningful competitive advantage, generate revenue, or justify the costs of prosecution and enforcement.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense and advanced sensing technology company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and fixed-site environments. The Company's website is https://www.vwav.inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s expected development and validation of the SDNN™ architecture (internally code-named “Mother”), the potential for patent issuance and scope of claims, potential applications and competitive advantages of the technology, and the Company’s strategic initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “seek,” or similar expressions, or by statements that events, trends, or results “may,” “will,” “could,” or “should” occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to: risks related to the development, integration, and testing of the SDNN™ architecture and related AI and autonomous technologies; the timing and outcome of USPTO examination of the Company’s provisional patent and trademark applications; the Company’s ability to file a timely non-provisional utility patent application; ability to secure government and defense contracts; market acceptance and competition; availability of sufficient capital and financing; intellectual property prosecution, protection, and enforcement risks; integration risks associated with recently acquired technologies and subsidiaries; delays or failures in achieving technical, development, or commercialization milestones; dependence on key personnel and strategic partners; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company’s SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact: investors@vwav.inc