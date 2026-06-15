Announced at Kaltura Connect on the Road 2026: IBM, Accenture, McDonald’s, Bank of America, Vanguard, Cisco, and More Are Among the Winners of this Year’s Kaltura Digital Engagement Awards

New York, New York, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced the recipients of the 2026 Kaltura Digital Engagement Awards. The annual awards were presented at the annual Kaltura Connect on the Road event series, which brought together hundreds of leaders from Marketing, Communications, and Enterprise Media at events in New York, San Francisco, and London, to share how they’re driving agentic AI-powered transformation within their organizations. The honorees of the awards include leading brands such as IBM, Accenture, McDonald’s, Bank of America, Vanguard, Cisco, Oracle, EY, ABN AMRO, and AVEVA.

“For too long, enterprises have talked at their users, but with agentic AI, they are very quickly transforming one-way broadcasts into real conversations,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-founder, Chairman, President, and CEO of Kaltura. “The organizations we recognized are at the forefront of this shift and are proving that when an organization truly engages, it doesn’t just communicate, it builds momentum.”

As part of the conference series, Kaltura announced the winners of its annual Digital Engagement Awards, which celebrate companies that have pushed the boundaries of what’s possible with Kaltura’s agentic digital experience platform, showcasing exceptional creativity and impact across enterprise digital experiences. The winners were selected based on their innovative use of Kaltura’s technologies, scalable impact, purposeful innovation, visionary leadership, and commitment to inclusivity and accessibility.

The Winners of the Activation Architect Award:

IBM, for building a modern content supply chain that proves that backend complexity doesn’t have to stand in the way of a superior end-user experience.

NetSuite, for setting the bar for modern marketing by executing over 400 events a year with rigor and impact.

The Winner of the Conversation Catalyst Award:

Demant, for improving passive attendance to achieve engagement levels in the high 90s, by prioritizing dialogue over monologues.

The Winners of the Journey Maker Award:

Elevance Health, for driving higher adoption of events across global teams, laying the foundation for stronger employee journeys.

Esri, for building a massive, structured video library that provides a masterclass in using video to guide users across the training journey.

EY, for connecting the dots between onboarding and long-term engagement, and designing end-to-end experiences where every interaction builds on the last.

The Winners of the Enterprise Pulse Builder Award:

Brookfield, for turning video into their infrastructure, accelerating decision-making in the flow of work.

CrowdStrike, for running internal comms with surgical precision, ensuring leadership messaging reaches every employee with impact.

Cisco, for bringing a unified vision to life, integrating all marketing programs into a real-time engagement engine that accelerates speed to market.

The Winners of the Visual Presence Leader Award:

Vanguard, for scaling immersive, branded webinar programs globally, establishing a consistent and powerful visual identity.

The Winners of the Future-First Leader Award:

Bank of America, for integrating innovative AI-powered technology across its content offerings to deliver conversational, personalized experiences.

Oracle, for balancing operational complexity with a relentless drive to streamline video tooling for both internal and external audiences.

BP, for building a massive, scalable video ecosystem that empowers their entire global team to tell stories at speed.

The Winners of the Engagement Innovator Award:

MetLife, for scaling personalization in a 360-degree approach to the customer lifecycle that sets a new standard for the industry.

Intuit, for delivering high engagement branded digital experiences, turning every digital touchpoint into a meaningful interaction.

Smurfit Westrock, for solving the ‘last mile’ of communication, reaching frontline employees who don’t sit at a desk, all while delivering content in 26 languages.

The Winners of the Agentic Trailblazer Award:

Accenture, for working to scale AI innovation across their employee base globally, delivering engaging, immersive digital experiences.

McDonald’s, for being early adopters of conversational AI to solve internal team training and support, building a true AI future.

The Winners of the Personalization Pioneer Award:

Intuit, for closing the content analytics gap by championing new methods of tracking transforming the understanding of customer interest.

AVEVA, for building what they call a ‘personalization machine,’ leveraging a sophisticated tech stack to deliver one-to-one experiences at a massive enterprise scale.

Honoree of the Inclusivity Advocate Award:

ABN AMRO, for championing a culture of inclusivity in every decision, ensuring every voice has a seat at the table.



You can explore the full award categories and learn more about each recognition here.



About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.kaltura.com.



