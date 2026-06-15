Community by Design: America’s 250th Birthday Sparks Surge in Local Gatherings, Connection, and Matching Merch

FAIRFAX, Va., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the United States approaches its historic semiquincentennial (America250) milestone this summer, people are planning to celebrate by looking closer to home. A comprehensive national survey of about 1700 people by Custom Ink, the online leader in custom merchandise and apparel and an official licensed merchandised provider for America250, reveals that America’s 250th birthday is pointing to a major wave of hyper-local gatherings and a deep desire for real-world connection.

The data highlights a compelling shift: Americans are focusing heavily on their immediate surroundings. Key findings from the survey include:

53% of respondents report a heightened, active need for community and connection in their daily lives today.

of respondents report a heightened, active need for community and connection in their daily lives today. Nearly half of survey respondents are placing their primary focus on celebrating their immediate local community heading into the milestone anniversary summer.

of survey respondents are placing their primary focus on celebrating their immediate local community heading into the milestone anniversary summer. 56% of attendees state that when people wear matching or coordinated gear, it directly makes a community event feel significantly more cohesive, organized, and meaningful.



The survey identified a compelling link between visual alignment and social comfort, an effect termed the "visual psychology of belonging." Whether through neighborhood-specific t-shirts, custom block party hats, or coordinated town parade apparel, shared merchandise is increasingly acting as a social icebreaker, transforming groups of nearby strangers into unified, supportive networks.

"As we approach America’s 250th birthday, people are looking directly to their own doorsteps to find true connection," said Phillip Auerbach, Custom Ink’s Chief Marketing Officer. "This data proves that local community and connection are priorities for citizens right now. Our goal is to show up to help these neighborhoods, families, and organizations unite visually, celebrate their unique regional identity, and show up as one."

The momentum is expected to build through the summer, fueling a wave of local celebrations, from classic block parties and parades to neighborhood potlucks. This shift toward custom gear allows communities to showcase their unique regional pride, creating lasting, tangible tokens of a once-in-a-generation milestone.

Read the full insights from Custom Ink’s survey here and explore the licensed America250 merchandise collection at CustomInk.com.

Custom Ink is the online leader in custom products and apparel for businesses, groups, and organizations. The company helps bring colleagues, communities, teammates, and friends together with inspired custom products they are proud to use and wear. Custom Ink makes getting custom gear smooth and seamless with innovative design tools, caring customer service, creative design inspiration, and a broad range of high-quality merchandise. For more information, visit www.customink.com .

Media Contact:

Maddie Geneux VaynerX for Custom Ink

maddie.geneux@vaynerx.com

732-221-9868

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b503b3a3-2e73-4fd9-88a9-75de4046cd5e