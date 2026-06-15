Vaxart to Showcase Oral Vaccine Platform and Strategic Vision at BIO 2026 and Taiwan Biotech Forum

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (OTCQX: VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform, today announced that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming events surrounding the BIO International Convention, taking place June 22-25, 2026, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.

2026 Taiwan Biotech Forum

Date: Sunday, June 21, 2026

Location: The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Time: 1:30pm – 5:30pm PT

Sean Tucker, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a panel discussing innovative therapeutic modalities in precision medicine.

2026 BIO International Convention

Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Storytelling Stage (Booth #3035)

Time: 3:15pm – 3:35pm PT

Steve Lo, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Tucker will present on the innovation, development and consumer friendly approach of the company’s oral vaccine tablet platform. The discussion will highlight how targeting mucosal immunity via an oral pill could eliminate reliance on traditional needle injections and cold-chain logistics, offering a modern solution to improve global health equity and pandemic readiness.

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the Company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus, and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contact

Vaxart Media and Investor Relations:

FINN Partners

IR@vaxart.com