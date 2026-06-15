UnitX Launches The World's Fastest to Deploy AI Smart Camera to Bridge the Manufacturing Vision Gap

Ecosystem-agnostic edge camera deploys in 1 minute and delivers enterprise AI capabilities at cost of a basic vision sensor, enabling manufacturers to catch quality problems the moment they occur on the line rather than at the end of the line

First Public Showing at Automate 2026 in Chicago (June 22–25, Booth 13000)

MILPITAS, Calif., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitX , a pioneer in AI-powered visual inspection for manufacturing, today launched DeteX, the world’s fastest to deploy AI-powered smart camera. UnitX is trusted to inspect over $15B in products annually across more than 190 manufacturing facilities worldwide. DeteX is purpose-built to eliminate the manufacturing Vision Gap and give every production line the power to reduce scrap and stop defect escapes before they occur.

UnitX will showcase DeteX live at Automate 2026 (McCormick Place, Chicago, June 22–25, Booth 13000), where attendees can see the camera's full AI inspection capabilities demonstrated live on the show floor.

Bridging the Vision Gap with Powerful and Easy-to-Use AI

The Vision Gap is the costly divide manufacturers have faced for years: an uncompromising choice between entry-level vision sensors that fail under real-world variability, and complex enterprise vision systems that demand specialized system integrators, proprietary software certifications, and months of integration work. Until now, there has been no credible middle ground.

UnitX solved the Vision Gap and built the middle ground with the DeteX Smart Camera. It delivers the same deep-learning AI capabilities found in high-end enterprise vision systems: AI segmentation, multi-class classification, OCR, and dimensional measurement, in a compact, ecosystem-agnostic edge device that can be deployed in one minute. No vision engineering background required and no lengthy commissioning. Just easy-to-use AI vision that starts catching quality problems immediately.

Driving Quality Across Key Manufacturing Sectors

The DeteX Smart Camera is purpose-built to address the demanding, high-tolerance requirements of several critical manufacturing verticals. For example, in automotive manufacturing, the camera ensures 100% in-line inspection with zero tolerance for false rejections. For medical device assembly, DeteX provides the critical 0.1mm dimensional accuracy needed to meet strict regulatory and quality standard, in food and beverage packaging and industrial assembly, its robust AI OCR, counting, and barcode tools streamline high-speed operations, and in electronics and PCB assembly, it excels at detecting subtle, low-contrast defects such as partially seated connectors and micro-surface anomalies.

The World's Fastest-to-Deploy AI Smart Camera

Where competing AI vision systems require weeks of integration and specialist programming, DeteX is designed from the ground up for speed and simplicity. A naturally intuitive 5-step guided interface allows operators to go live in 1 minute. For manufacturers who have been told that powerful AI vision requires a significant investment of time and expertise, DeteX is the answer: easy-to-use AI vision that deploys rapidly.

The Plug-and-Play Smart Camera that Collapses the Entire Inspection Stack Into One Device

DeteX is the “Swiss army knife” of AI vision, featuring tools such as:

Pixel-Precise AI Segmentation - DeteX's core technology moat. While basic sensors only handle simple presence/absence checks, DeteX features proprietary pixel-precise AI segmentation. It easily detects complex defects, such as partially seated connectors, micro-cracks, irregular contours, subtle surface anomalies that standard 1.6MP presence/absence sensors cannot resolve.

- DeteX's core technology moat. While basic sensors only handle simple presence/absence checks, DeteX features proprietary pixel-precise AI segmentation. It easily detects complex defects, such as partially seated connectors, micro-cracks, irregular contours, subtle surface anomalies that standard 1.6MP presence/absence sensors cannot resolve. Dimensional Measurement - Achieves 0.1mm accuracy on diameter, edge, line, and pitch measurements - a threshold unreachable on standard-resolution sensors - ensuring dimensional escapes are stopped before they leave the facility.

- Achieves 0.1mm accuracy on diameter, edge, line, and pitch measurements - a threshold unreachable on standard-resolution sensors - ensuring dimensional escapes are stopped before they leave the facility. AI Multi-Class Classification - Goes beyond binary pass/fail to classify multiple defect types giving quality teams the granular data they need to address root causes.

- Goes beyond binary pass/fail to classify multiple defect types giving quality teams the granular data they need to address root causes. AI OCR/QR Code Reading - Handles real world variability and reads engraved, low-contrast, deformed, curved, and dirty characters and code at line speed without manual configuration, eliminating traceability escapes from misread date codes, lot numbers, and serial marks.

- Handles real world variability and reads engraved, low-contrast, deformed, curved, and dirty characters and code at line speed without manual configuration, eliminating traceability escapes from misread date codes, lot numbers, and serial marks. AI Counting - Counts up to 999 targets per inspection cycle within user-defined regions of interest, catching missing components before they become field failures.



"For too long, manufacturing teams have been trapped in the Vision Gap," said Keven Wang, CEO of UnitX. "Basic sensors fail when conditions vary, and enterprise systems demand months of complex integration. With DeteX, we’ve built an edge-AI camera that gives engineers the best of both worlds. It delivers true enterprise AI capabilities at the cost of a basic vision sensor, allowing teams to catch quality problems the moment they occur on the line rather than at the end of the line. This is how manufacturers can protect their margins, eliminate scrap, and deploy enterprise-grade AI in under 60 seconds."

The UnitX DeteX Smart Camera is commercially available starting June 15, 2026. To schedule a live demonstration at Automate 2026 or download technical specifications, contact Peter Szum at peter.szum@unitxlabs.com

For information on purchasing the UnitX DeteX Smart Camera, please visit UnitX .

About UnitX

Founded in 2018 by engineers from Stanford, MIT, and Google, UnitX is a Robotics 2.0 company dedicated to accelerating human productivity through AI-driven manufacturing automation. Serving top-tier global automakers, battery suppliers, and electronics brands, UnitX's platforms inspect $15 billion dollars in products annually across more than 190 factories worldwide. Learn more at www.unitxlabs.com .