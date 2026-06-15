Kustom Entertainment Announces Major Ticket Inventory Updates for Country Stampede Kansas 2026 in Bonner Springs, Kansas

Thursday single-day GA and Party Pit inventory is SOLD OUT; 3-day inventory is moving fast

Overland Park, KS., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kustom Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: KUST) today announced strong ticket demand for Country Stampede Kansas 2026, taking place June 25–27, 2026, at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Ticket demand has spiked following the recent Kustom Entertainment Inc. and Gilley’s Gambling Hall Park City, KS announcement. Kustom expects a strong presence from the Park City and Wichita area as that market prepares to host the 2027 Country Stampede Kansas, along with a series of other Kustom Entertainment shows at the Gilley’s facility.

Thursday single-day General Admission and Party Pit inventory is now completely SOLD OUT. Remaining Thursday-access ticket options, including reserved seats and 3-day passes, are selling quickly.

Thursday’s main stage lineup features Treaty Oak Revival, Wyatt Flores, Presley & Taylor, and Isaac Cole.

Friday single-day General Admission and Party Pit inventory is now 90% sold out. Friday’s main stage lineup features Zach Top, Scotty McCreery, Diamond Rio, and Lanie Gardner. Reserved seats, Friday-access ticket options, and 3-day inventory are also moving fast.

Saturday ticket inventory is 70% sold out across all ticket types. Saturday’s main stage lineup features Rascal Flatts, Tracy Lawrence, Jerrod Niemann, and The Wilder Blue.

Full festival weekend, 3-day inventory is moving fast as fans look to secure access to all three days of Country Stampede Kansas 2026.

“We are seeing strong demand across every ticket class for Country Stampede Kansas 2026,” said Matt Tholen, Vice President of Operations for Kustom Entertainment, Inc. “Thursday single-day GA and Party Pit inventory has already sold out, Friday is close behind, and 3-day inventory is moving fast.”

Fans can purchase remaining tickets at www.countrystampede.com .

Lineup, set times, and event details are subject to change.

About Kustom Entertainment, Inc.

Kustom produces live music events and festivals across North America. The company focuses on creating memorable fan experiences through live entertainment, festival operations, artist booking, sponsorships, marketing, and event production.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements made in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding ticket demand and inventory levels, expected sell-out timelines, anticipated attendance from the Park City and Wichita markets, the Company's plans to host events at the Gilley's facility, and the 2027 Country Stampede Kansas. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to the Company and speak only as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in consumer demand for live entertainment, the availability of artists and performers, adverse weather conditions or force majeure events, the Company's dependence on third-party venues, competition from other entertainment venues and events, the Company's ability to manage the costs and expenses associated with its events, regulatory changes affecting the Company's operations, and the other risks described from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the risks described in the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (as applicable). Lineup, set times, event details, and ticket availability referenced in this press release are subject to change. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty to update this information or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Kustom Entertainment, Inc.

913-456-KUST (5878)

info@kustoment.com

www.kustoment.com

www.kustom440.com

www.countrystampede.com