Syntiant Expands Physical AI Platform with Acquisitions of Orosound and AudioSourceRE to Advance Intelligent Audio at the Edge

IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., a leading provider of full-stack, low-power physical AI solutions from sensors to software, today announced it has completed the acquisitions of Orosound and AudioSourceRE, adding advanced AI audio processing and sound separation technologies to its portfolio of machine learning models. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Syntiant’s audio AI solutions already enable edge devices to detect and process speech and sound through wake word detection, voice commands, keyword spotting and environmental noise suppression. The addition of Orosound’s AI-powered audio enhancement technologies and AudioSourceRE’s advanced sound separation capabilities expands Syntiant’s ability to isolate relevant voices, reduce background noise and interpret complex acoustic environments in real time without relying on cloud connectivity.

“Voice remains one of the most natural ways people interact with intelligent systems," said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. "As AI moves into wearables, hearables, smart glasses and other edge devices, the ability to interpret dynamic audio environments without cloud connectivity becomes increasingly important. By combining Syntiant's processors, sensors and AI models with Orosound's enhancement technologies and AudioSourceRE's sound separation expertise, we're expanding our full-stack physical AI platform to enable more intelligible audio experiences and help manufacturers deliver more intuitive and reliable products.”

Orosound is a Paris-based developer of AI-powered audio technologies and creator of premium audio products, delivering intelligent solutions that enhance voice communication and listening experiences across consumer and professional environments. Its innovations, including Open-Ear Active Noise Cancellation (OE-ANC) and AI-powered Face-to-Face Conversation (AI-F2F), enable clearer, more natural interactions in challenging acoustic environments, enhancing comfort and situational awareness without isolating the listener from the surrounding world.

“For more than a decade, Orosound has been focused on solving the challenge of delivering clear, intelligible voice experiences in real-world environments,” said Pierre Guiu, CEO of Orosound. “Joining Syntiant allows us to bring our audio enhancement technologies into a full-stack physical AI platform that runs efficiently on-device and at scale, enabling more adaptive, context-aware listening experiences across a wide range of form factors, including open-fit earbuds, headphones, wearable devices and smart glasses.”

AudioSourceRE is a Cork, Ireland-based audio technology company specializing in AI-powered sound separation and enhancement for professional audio applications. Its DeMIX platform uses advanced machine learning models to isolate individual audio elements such as vocals, drums, piano and speech from complex recordings, while also distinguishing speech from background noise and identifying specific speakers. The technology is widely used across music production, broadcasting, film post-production and content creation to extract and enhance clean audio from complicated or layered environments.



“AudioSourceRE has spent years developing technology that helps AI systems understand and separate sound with professional-grade accuracy,” said Derry Fitzgerald, CTO of AudioSourceRE. “Syntiant provides the missing piece: an efficient, scalable physical AI infrastructure. Together, we can move advanced audio intelligence out of the cloud and into devices that people wear and carry every day, enabling new categories of real-time, privacy-preserving experiences.”

Advancing Syntiant’s Full-Stack Physical AI Platform

Syntiant’s full-stack physical AI platform brings together sensors, silicon, and AI models and tools to enable real-time intelligence at the edge. The platform supports solutions that run fully on-device while seamlessly connecting to large language models and other cloud-based AI systems when needed. This allows devices to deliver immediate, private and energy-efficient responses locally, while accessing more advanced AI capabilities when required. Following more than a year of close collaboration, the additions of Orosound and AudioSourceRE further strengthen Syntiant's strategy to bring increasingly sophisticated audio intelligence to everyday devices, including earbuds, hearing devices, headsets and wearables, enhancing their ability to capture, refine and understand sound in complex environments.

Organizations interested in Syntiant's expanded audio capabilities can contact info@syntiant.com to schedule a demo or request additional information.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant® is a leader in physical AI, delivering highly efficient processor, sensor and software solutions for speech, audio, sensor and vision processing. With more than 100 million purpose-built Neural Decision Processors and machine learning models deployed, along with billions of MEMS microphones and sensors, Syntiant’s full-stack physical AI platform delivers ultra-low-power, always-on intelligence that can sense, decide and act autonomously in real time. From earbuds to satellites, the company enables advanced edge AI capabilities across a broad range of consumer and industrial applications, connecting the physical and digital worlds. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on X ( @Syntiantcorp ) or LinkedIn .

Contact:



George Medici

PondelWilkinson Inc.

gmedici@pondel.com

310.279.5980