250 million euros for AI infrastructure: firstcolo breaks ground on FRA7 data center in Hesse

Rosbach vor der Höhe / Frankfurt am Main, Germany, June 15, 2026 – With the symbolic groundbreaking ceremony, firstcolo is beginning construction of its new FRA7 data center in Rosbach vor der Höhe. The project represents an investment volume of around 250 million euros and is one of the most significant investments in digital infrastructure in Hesse, Germany.

With a planned total capacity of approx. 24 MW, a next-generation data center is being built, designed especially for the requirements of cloud, AI, and high-performance computing applications. The infrastructure will support power densities of up to 200 kW per rack and will rely on modern liquid-cooling technologies.

For Hesse’s Minister of Digitalization, Prof. Dr. Kristina Sinemus, the project is an important signal for Germany as a business location: “High-performance data centers are a central prerequisite for digitalization and artificial intelligence. The economy, public administration, and everyday life all depend on the backbone of digital infrastructure to function. Today’s groundbreaking is not only a commitment to Hesse’s role as a leading digital hub, but also a commitment to European sovereignty.”

With the project, the German company is making a targeted investment in digital infrastructure in Germany and sending a signal for technological sovereignty, innovative strength, and long-term economic value creation – especially against the backdrop of the current economic situation.

The project also has special significance for the city of Rosbach vor der Höhe. It is an important driver for the further development of the commercial site and for the region’s economic strength. The investment will create additional value and qualified jobs in a future-oriented technology sector. Mayor Steffen Maar also points to the opportunities that cooperation with firstcolo creates for the city’s development:

“firstcolo’s investment is a strong signal for Rosbach as a business location. It is important to us to support such developments pragmatically while also creating concrete added value for our city. The planned use of waste heat opens up a special opportunity here. This is what marks good economic development: It is future-oriented, cooperative, and focused on the local people.”

The FRA7 data center will be operated entirely with certified green electricity and is targeting a PUE value below 1.2. In addition, modern battery storage solutions will be used that can feed surplus energy back into the grid in a way that benefits the system. In this way, the project combines powerful digital infrastructure with high standards of energy efficiency and responsible resource use.

A key element of the project is also the sustainable use of the waste heat generated: firstcolo will provide the city of Rosbach vor der Höhe with the waste heat from the data center free of charge for at least 20 years. On this basis, together with other partners, options can be explored and developed to make this heat usable in the future for climate-friendly heating.

The regional economy also sees FRA7 as an important boost for the location. For Rainer Schwarz, President of the Gießen-Friedberg Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK Gießen-Friedberg), the project strengthens the competitiveness of the entire region:

“Digital infrastructure is now a central location factor for companies. The FRA7 data center is an important investment signal in economically challenging times.”

Several specialized partners are involved in implementing the project. Together in a joint venture consortium (ARGE) with Lupp, which is responsible for the structural shell, facade, and interior fit-out, SPIE is delivering the complete building services engineering as well as all critical infrastructure systems of the data center. Daniel Schmitt, Managing Director of SPIE Data Center GmbH, explains:

“With FRA7, we are building a technologically highly demanding data center that sets new standards in energy efficiency and power density.”

Dennis Bausch, Dipl.-Ing., authorized signatory and area manager of structural engineering / turnkey construction at Lupp corporate group, adds: “As an ARGE partner, we are bringing all our experience in structural engineering and especially in data center construction to FRA7 – for a prompt and high-quality handover to firstcolo.”

firstcolo founder and CEO Jerome Evans emphasizes the project’s long-term strategic importance in particular:

“With FRA7, we are investing in Germany for the long term and creating the infrastructure for the next generation of digital applications – from AI to high-performance computing. FRA7 marks the starting point of a comprehensive investment offensive – in the near future, we plan to significantly expand our data center capacities and thereby sustainably strengthen our presence in the region and beyond.”

Representatives from politics, business, trade associations, and the media are expected to attend the groundbreaking ceremony.

About firstcolo:

firstcolo group, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is a leading provider of cutting-edge data center services. Since its founding in 2007, the company has delivered tailored IT infrastructure solutions ranging from colocation and server systems to managed services and cloud platforms. With a guaranteed uptime of 99.999% and certifications including ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO 9001:2015, firstcolo stands for the highest standards in operational reliability and data security.

Sustainability is a core priority for firstcolo: the entire infrastructure is powered by 100% certified green electricity. In addition, the company’s own IP backbone, offering a capacity of more than 2,000 Gbit/s, ensures outstanding connectivity and low-latency performance. Today, more than 400 customers across a wide range of industries rely on firstcolo’s deep expertise, personal service, and innovative approach to shaping a secure and sustainable digital future.

More about firstcolo: https://firstcolo.net/en/





For more information please contact:

Boris Mayer

Head of Marketing, firstcolo

E-Mail: marketing@first-colo.net

Niklas Bädjer

PR consultant, Borgmeier Public Relations

E-Mail: baedjer@borgmeier.de



Nane Köberlein

PR consultant, Borgmeier Public Relations

E-Mail: koeberlein@borgmeier.de

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