Quebecor Out-of-Home Integrates Vividata Spatial into Connect Platform

TORONTO, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vividata, Canada’s authoritative source for cross-media and consumer behaviour insights, today announced that Quebecor Out-of-Home is integrating Vividata Spatial into its Connect platform, strengthening the audience intelligence available to advertisers planning and activating out-of-home campaigns across Quebecor’s network.

Quebecor Out-of-Home is using Vividata Spatial to enhance Connect’s ability to help advertisers understand the audiences moving through high-value out-of-home environments, including super boards, transit shelters, service stations, fitness centres, and shopping centres.

Connect is Quebecor Out-of-Home’s integrated platform for the communication, planning and programming of advertising campaigns. The platform gives partners autonomy and agility in the management of campaigns across Transit Shelter, Shopping Destination, Fitness Destination, Express Destination and Express Video Station. It supports real-time campaign planning, content scheduling for digital products, proof-of-performance reporting, and access to recognized databases for socio-demographic, geographic and behavioural targeting.

“With Connect, our goal is to make out-of-home planning faster, smarter, and more accountable for advertisers. By integrating Vividata Spatial into the platform, we are giving agencies and brands a deeper understanding of the audiences moving through our network, including who they are, where they go and what matters to them. This helps advertisers build more relevant campaigns and better connect the right message with the right audience in the right place,” said Trent Martin, Director, Connect Platform, Quebecor Out-of-Home.

Vividata Spatial brings together Vividata’s trusted consumer and cross-media data with hyper-local geographic intelligence, helping media owners, agencies and marketers move beyond broad audience assumptions and build more precise audience segments at the postal code level. Built on a patented, privacy-first methodology, Spatial helps advertisers understand audiences across demographics, psychographics, shopping behaviour, brand preferences and media consumption.

For out-of-home media owners, Spatial adds a deeper audience layer to real-world environments, helping translate physical locations into more meaningful consumer insights. For advertisers, it supports more precise planning, stronger audience definition and better alignment between OOH campaigns and broader cross-media strategies.

“Out-of-home remains one of the most powerful ways for brands to reach people in the real world, but the next stage of the medium is about connecting those locations to a deeper understanding of audiences,” said Pat Pellegrini, President and CEO, Vividata. “Quebecor Out-of-Home is showing how a major media owner can use Vividata Spatial to make OOH planning more intelligent, more accountable, and more connected to the rest of the media plan. This is exactly the kind of industry adoption that demonstrates the value of bringing trusted, privacy-safe consumer and cross-media data into audience planning.”

The integration was facilitated through Manifold Data Mining, whose data science and technology capabilities support the connection of Vividata Spatial within the Connect platform.

About Quebecor Out-of-Home

Quebecor Out-of-Home is as a leading player in high-impact out-of-home advertising, with a national network of 16,000 advertising faces across four verticals: Large Format (Super Board), Outdoor Out-of-Home (Digital and Static Transit Shelters, Express Video Station), Transit (Buses and Mobile Digital Screens), and Indoor Out-of-Home (Fitness Destination, Express Destination, and Shopping Destination).

With an ever-evolving offering, which includes the largest range of street furniture in Quebec, strategic partnerships in programmatic advertising, unlimited media creativity, great flexibility, convergence strength, and the use of cutting-edge technology, Quebecor Out-of-Home stands out for its strong connection with advertisers and consumers. Quebecor Out-of-Home invests in the development of new markets and innovative products and is committed to a sustainable footprint.

About Manifold Data Mining

Manifold Data Mining Inc. is a premier provider of granular micro-marketing data products and analytical services in Canada. For over twenty years, Manifold has empowered media agencies and out-of-home operators to bridge the gap between physical locations and deep consumer and audience intelligence. By modelling robust consumer behaviour, spending patterns, psychographics, demographics, and lifestyle data down to the 6-digit postal code level, Manifold enables precise audience targeting. Through its proprietary Polaris Intelligence platform and strategic partnerships with industry authorities like Vividata, Manifold transforms raw data into actional knowledge that optimized ad spend and drives ROI. Learn more at ManifoldDataMining.com

About Vividata

Vividata is Canada’s authoritative source for insights on cross-media and consumer behaviour, delivering Unmatched Insights. Smarter Decisions. As the country’s leading provider of cross-platform audience measurement, Vividata surveys over 75,000 Canadians each year on 100,000+ variables, offering the most complete view of how people live, shop, and consume media. A not-for-profit governed by industry leaders, Vividata reinvests in innovation to provide unmatched, privacy-first insights. Its flagship SCC | Study of the Canadian Consumer is the largest syndicated study in Canada, complemented by solutions like Spatial, Relevance, and Metrica, along with specialized multicultural, sports, and brand affinity reports. Learn more at www.vividata.ca.

Andrew Findlater

SELECT Public Relations

afindlater@selectpr.ca

(647) 444-1197