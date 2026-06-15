HyOrc Corporation Secures Financing for Initial Module of 35 TPD Portuguese Waste-to-Methanol Facility

HOUSTON, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) today announced it has secured financing for the first module of its 8 Tonnes Per Day (TPD) commercial waste-to-methanol facility in Porto, Portugal. Manufacturing is actively underway for an initial modular unit capable of producing up to 1 TPD of green methanol, targeted for shipment in September 2026.

This milestone accelerates HyOrc’s mission to provide decentralized, sovereign energy security. As industrialized nations remain exposed to volatile global supply chains, HyOrc unlocks a massive domestic reserve: legacy Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF). By converting local waste into competitive green methanol, the company turns an environmental liability into a home-grown strategic fuel.

The Porto deployment builds on HyOrc’s proven operational track record, which includes a 25 TPD industrial gasifier in Coimbatore, India (2025), and a 3 TPD commercial unit in Assam, India (May 2026). The technology has also achieved independent, third-party validation by Bureau Veritas.

“Energy security is no longer a choice; it is an economic necessity,” said Reginald Fubara, CEO of HyOrc. “With financing secured for our first Porto module, we are unlocking Europe's ultimate domestic energy reserve. Our architecture allows us to execute rapidly, delivering disruptive economics while insulating economies against global supply shocks.”

HyOrc is accelerating its time-to-market by constructing the full 8 TPD Porto methanol facility through a phased, modular build-out on an existing permitted footprint:

Initial Module: A 1 TPD methanol production unit targeting September 2026 shipment to establish immediate operational capacity and cash flow.

A 1 TPD methanol production unit targeting September 2026 shipment to establish immediate operational capacity and cash flow. Modular Expansion: The facility will scale seamlessly to its full 8 TPD design capacity through the integration of additional modules as successive funding stages are unlocked.





Porto serves as the strategic beachhead for HyOrc’s objective to establish 400 TPD of green methanol capacity across Portugal, creating a highly replicable, sovereign energy blueprint ready for global export.

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors.

Website: www.hyorc.com Press Contact: comms@hyorc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors are described in Company filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.