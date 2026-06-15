Regulatory release no. 9 - 2026: Major shareholder announcement

Major shareholder announcement

With reference to company announcement no. 4-2026 dated 11 June 2026 related to the results of the initial public offering (the “Offering”) and admission to trading of all of the shares of InstallatørGruppen A/S (“InstallatørGruppen” or the “Company”, and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the “Group”) to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (“Nasdaq Copenhagen”), InstallatørGruppen hereby announces that it has received the following notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act regarding the direct and indirect holding of shares in the Company by FSN Capital GP VI Limited, acting for itself and in its capacity as general partner or portfolio manager (as applicable) for and on behalf of each of FSN Capital VI L.P., FSN Capital VI Invest L.P. and FSN Capital VI Lux SCSp. The Shares held by FSN Capital VI Lux SCSp. are, for registration purposes, registered in the name of its general partner, FSN Capital GP VI Lux S.à r.l., acting on behalf of FSN Capital VI Lux SCSp. FSN Capital GP VI Lux S.à r.l. is wholly owned by FSN Capital GP VI Limited (“FSN Capital GP VI Limited”):

Prior to completion of the Offering, expected to take place on 15 June 2026, FSN Capital GP VI Limited held 206,303,769 shares in InstallatørGruppen, corresponding to 68.7% of the Company’s total share capital and voting rights.

FSN Capital GP VI Limited’s direct and indirect shareholding in InstallatørGruppen has changed as a consequence of:

the sale of 57,445,743 shares in InstallatørGruppen of a nominal value of DKK 1 each in connection with the Offering; and the lending of 10,499,850 shares in InstallatørGruppen of a nominal value of DKK 1 each to DNB Carnegie Investment Bank, filial af DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), Sverige (the “Stabilisation Manager”) for the purposes of delivery of shares to investors under the overallotment facility in connection with the Offering and to facilitate any stabilisation measures which may be taken in the 30 calendar days period following the admission on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Following completion and settlement of the above transactions in connection with the Offering, FSN Capital GP VI Limited will hold a total of 138,358,176 shares (i.e. excluding potential redelivery of lending shares by the Stabilisation Manager) of a nominal value of DKK 1 each, corresponding to 46.0% of the total share capital and voting rights in InstallatørGruppen.

After redelivery of the lending shares by the Stabilisation Manager, FSN Capital GP VI Limited will hold a total of 140,241,167 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 each, corresponding to 46.7% of the total share capital and voting rights in InstallatørGruppen, if the overallotment option granted by all selling shareholders in the Offering (the “Overallotment Option”) is exercised in full by the Stabilisation Manager, and 148,858,026 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 each, corresponding to 49.5% of the total share capital and voting rights in InstallatørGruppen, if the Overallotment Option of 10,499,850 granted by all selling shareholders in the Offering is not exercised at all.

FSN Capital GP VI Limited is a limited liability company organised under the laws of Jersey with registered address at IFC 6, The Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, JE4 0QH, and is acting for itself and in its capacity as general partner or portfolio manager (as applicable) for and on behalf of each of FSN Capital VI L.P., FSN Capital VI Invest L.P., which are limited partnerships organised under the laws of Jersey with registered address at IFC 6, The Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, JE4 0QH, and FSN Capital VI Lux SCSp., which is a limited partnership organised under the laws of Luxembourg with registered address at 8, rue Lou Hemmer, L 1748 Senningerberg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Contact details

Head of Communications

Morten Reedtz Kjellev

+45 2921 6999

mk@i-g.dk

Head of Investor Relations

Maximillian Hjorth Beste

+45 2899 2846

mhb@i-g.dk

About InstallatørGruppen

InstallatørGruppen is a leading provider of multi-disciplinary technical installation services in Denmark and Switzerland. The Group comprises independent companies with a strong local presence and in-depth technical expertise. The companies within the Group offer solutions in the fields of plumbing, heating, ventilation/air conditioning, refrigeration and electrical systems, as well as in selected specialist areas such as sprinkler systems, energy optimisation, building automation, fibre-optic infrastructure and solar panel installations. The Group’s aim is to be a preferred partner for its customers in implementing the energy transition.