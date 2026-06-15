Fate Therapeutics Appoints Laura Hamill to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a transformative pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies broadly to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Laura Hamill to its Board of Directors. Ms. Hamill is a global senior executive with more than three decades of commercial and strategic management experience across the biopharmaceutical industry.

“We are delighted to welcome Laura to our Board of Directors,” said Bob Valamehr, Ph.D., MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fate Therapeutics. “Laura brings a breadth of global commercial and management experience and has demonstrated continued success over her career. Her insight and operational expertise will be highly valuable as we advance our pipeline toward later-stage development and prepare for commercialization.”

Ms. Hamill joins the Board as Fate advances its differentiated cell therapy programs toward later-stage clinical development and prepares the organization for the expected transition to a commercial-stage company. Her extensive background in building commercial capabilities, launching breakthrough therapies, and leading large global organizations will be a significant asset as the Company positions itself to deliver its product candidates to patients worldwide.

“Fate Therapeutics sits at a remarkable inflection point. The Company has built a highly innovative and truly differentiated, off-the-shelf cell therapy platform with the potential to change how patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases are treated with CAR T-cells, especially with creating accessibility in community hospitals and underserved regions,” said Ms. Hamill. “The opportunity ahead of Fate is extraordinary, and I could not be more excited to join the Board at such a pivotal moment. I look forward to working with the Fate team to translate this groundbreaking science into commercial success and delivering transformative medicine for the patients who need it.”

Ms. Hamill most recently served as Executive Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Operations at Gilead Sciences, Inc., where she was responsible for approximately $22 billion in annual revenue and an organization of 2,500 employees. In that role she led the transformation of Gilead’s global commercial organization, advancing its structure, governance and capabilities, to return the business to revenue growth. Prior to Gilead, Ms. Hamill spent nearly two decades at Amgen, where she was repeatedly promoted into roles of increasing scope and responsibility in the United States and abroad, leading the international region. As Senior Vice President, U.S. Commercial Operations, she oversaw the business unit representing roughly 80% of company revenue and 2,000 employees across multiple divisions.

Throughout her career, Ms. Hamill has built deep expertise in the disciplines most critical to successful commercial launches, including strategic planning, market development, product launches, market access, pricing and contracting, and the design of high-performing commercial organizations. She currently serves on the boards of BB Biotech AG and Jazz Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Hamill holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with an emphasis in marketing from the University of Arizona.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients. Using its proprietary iPSC product platform, the Company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell products. The Company’s pipeline includes iPSC-derived T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell product candidates, which are selectively designed, incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, and are intended to deliver multiple therapeutic mechanisms to patients. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements regarding the Company's product candidates, the Company’s progress, plans and timelines for the clinical investigation of its product candidates, the Company’s clinical development, manufacturing, and commercial strategies, and the Company’s plans for the clinical investigation, manufacturing, and marketing of its product candidates. These and any other forward-looking statements in this release are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company’s research and development programs and product candidates, including those product candidates in clinical investigation, may not demonstrate the requisite safety, efficacy, or other attributes to warrant further development or to achieve regulatory approval, the risk that results observed in prior studies of the Company’s product candidates, including preclinical studies and clinical trials, will not be observed in ongoing or future studies involving these product candidates, the risk of a delay or difficulties in the manufacturing of the Company’s product candidates or in the initiation and conduct of, or enrollment of patients in, any clinical trials, the risk that the Company may cease or delay preclinical or clinical development of any of its product candidates for a variety of reasons (including requirements that may be imposed by regulatory authorities on the initiation or conduct of clinical trials, changes in the therapeutic, regulatory, or competitive landscape for which the Company’s product candidates are being developed, the amount and type of data to be generated or otherwise to support regulatory approval, difficulties or delays in patient enrollment and continuation in the Company’s ongoing and planned clinical trials, difficulties in manufacturing or supplying the Company’s product candidates for clinical testing, failure to demonstrate that a product candidate has the requisite safety, efficacy, or other attributes to warrant further development, and any adverse events or other negative results that may be observed during preclinical or clinical development), the risk that its product candidates may not produce therapeutic benefits or may cause other unanticipated adverse effects, risks relating to regulatory interactions and the outcome of such interactions, and risks that the Company may not obtain approval from applicable regulatory authorities in the U.S. or in foreign jurisdictions for marketing of its product candidates. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company’s most recently filed periodic report, and from time to time in the Company’s press releases and other investor communications. Fate Therapeutics is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Ryan Douglas

Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

IR@fatetherapeutics.com