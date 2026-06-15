Patriot Bank Expands High Net Worth Banking Platform in Greenwich, CT

DeWitt Hutchins appointed as Patriot Bank’s Connecticut Market President servicing the needs of high-net-worth families and their advisors

Sophia Salinas and Robert Black join Patriot Bank's Greenwich team, further expanding the Bank's relationship-driven banking capabilities for high-net-worth clients and their advisors

Patriot Bank announces significant investment in and commitment to Greenwich, Connecticut including significant upgrades to the Mason Street branch.

GREENWICH, Conn., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Bank, N.A. (“Patriot”), the wholly owned subsidiary of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNBK), announced significant new investments focused on growing its presence in Greenwich and Fairfield County, Connecticut.

DeWitt Hutchins was appointed Senior Vice President and Market President of Patriot’s High Net Worth Banking Division where he is responsible for leading the division’s growth and client service efforts throughout Connecticut. Mr. Hutchins joined Patriot from Fieldpoint Private Bank & Trust where he served as Senior Managing Director for the Greenwich Market from 2024 to 2026. Prior to Fieldpoint, Mr. Hutchins served as a Relationship Manager at First Republic Bank from 2012 to 2023.

Also joining the High Net Worth Banking Division are Sophia Salinas and Robert Black who will support the team’s efforts to serve high-net-worth families across Greenwich and greater Fairfield County. Both previously worked with Mr. Hutchins at Fieldpoint Bank and First Republic Bank, where they developed deep relationships within the local community and high-net-worth client base.

"This is an exciting time for Patriot Bank as we expand our high-net-worth banking platform centered on responsiveness, tailored solutions, and strong client relationships." said DeWitt Hutchins. "Our team looks forward to leveraging our experience of providing personalized service to entrepreneurs, families, businesses and advisors throughout Connecticut."

As part of its continued investment in the Greenwich market, Patriot also announced plans to expand its Mason Street branch, including the addition of a Founders Club lounge. Renovations are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

Steven Sugarman, Patriot’s President and CEO, said: “Patriot Bank is focused on providing a bespoke banking experience for high-net-worth entrepreneurs, family offices, and businesses, and the fiduciaries who serve them. I am thrilled to welcome DeWitt, Sophia and Robert to lead Patriot’s renewed commitment to Greenwich and Fairfield County.”

Patriot Bank is a national bank chartered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and insured by the FDIC with $1.2 billion in total assets. Patriot’s public holding company, Patriot National Bancorp is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker PNBK.

About the Team

DeWitt Hutchins, SVP, Market President

DeWitt Hutchins joins Patriot Bank as its Senior Vice President and Connecticut Market President, bringing over 15 years of experience in private banking and financial services. Previously, he served in senior roles at Fieldpoint Private Bank & Trust, First Republic Bank, JPMorgan, TD Bank, and Citizens Bank, where he specialized in delivering private banking solutions to high-net worth individuals, hedge funds, private equity firms, and family offices across the Tri-State Area.

"I am excited to join Patriot Bank and build a high-touch client banking practice that brings institutional-quality service to clients in Connecticut. This is a compelling opportunity to grow something meaningful at a bank that is genuinely committed to its clients and community," said Hutchins.

Sophia Salinas, VP, Senior Relationship Manager

Sophia Salinas joins Patriot Bank as Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager for the Connecticut market, bringing over 15 years of experience in private banking and financial services.

Prior to joining Patriot Bank, Ms. Salinas held leadership roles at Fieldpoint Private, JPMorgan Chase, First Republic, and TD Bank. In these positions, she oversaw banking operations and drove business development initiatives, consistently delivering high-quality client service and tailored financial solutions.

Ms. Salinas specializes in providing comprehensive banking solutions to high-net-worth individuals, family offices, financial advisors, and private equity and hedge fund firms.

“Our team is thrilled to join Patriot Bank at such a pivotal time, as the bank continues to enhance its relationship-driven banking platform with tailored solutions for clients and their businesses,” said Salinas. “We look forward to doing what we do best—building strong relationships while delivering a true white-glove service experience.”

Robert Black, VP, Relationship Manager

Robert Black joins Patriot Bank as Vice President Relationship Manager, bringing over a decade of experience in private banking, wealth management, and lending. Prior to joining the bank, Robert held positions at JPMorgan Chase, First Republic Bank, and Wells Fargo Private Bank where he served high-net-worth individuals, family offices, fund managers, and RIAs. His business books have been developed through key relationships and professional networks, having previously served as a board member of a chamber of commerce and been affiliated with several professional groups in Connecticut. His dedication to providing high touch, white-glove service to clients and developing custom solutions to meet their financial needs aligns with Patriot Bank’s goal of top-tier private banking.



“Joining Patriot Bank is an amazing opportunity for me and my team to address the needs of the high-net-worth banking community within a firm that is aligned with excellent leadership and innovative solutions.”

About Patriot Bank, N.A. (PNBK)

Patriot Bank, N.A. is a high-performing local financial institution that provides a full range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government entities, and small-to-medium-sized businesses. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Patriot Bank operates branches across Connecticut and New York, dedicated to delivering concierge-level service and localized decision-making to the communities it serves. Patriot Bank aims to empower America’s diverse entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders and the fiduciaries who serve them.

Visit www.bankpatriot.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Kirsten Hoekman

Patriot Bank, N.A.

khoekman@bankpatriot.com

(203) 252-5912