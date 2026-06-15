QTREX Quantum’s AME Technology Achieves 97% Yield Validation at One of the Largest U.S. Interconnect Manufacturers

Nes Ziona, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QTREX Quantum Ltd. (Nasdaq: QTEX) ("QTREX" or the "Company") a company focused on advancing Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) for quantum computing infrastructure, today announced that one of the largest U.S.-based interconnect manufacturers has moved QTREX’s AME system from a development environment onto its production floor following an extensive validation program.

The U.S.-based manufacturer, a leading provider of high-performance interconnect solutions with established product offerings for quantum computing applications, used QTREX’s AME technology to produce multiple components and to validate the related manufacturing and assembly process. The validation program included hundreds of technical and process evaluations covering reliability, mechanical vibration, environmental exposure, humidity, assembly integration and yield performance. The AME-enabled manufacturing process achieved 97% yield, representing a significant manufacturing validation milestone for AME-enabled production of high-density interconnect structures.

The production milestone comes as advanced electronics manufacturers face growing pressure to deliver higher-density interconnects, tighter mechanical integration, advanced materials performance, improved thermal management and increasingly demanding signal-integrity requirements. These challenges are increasingly difficult to solve with conventional manufacturing methods. QTREX’s AME technology addresses this gap by enabling complex 3D structures that integrate dielectric and conductive materials into a single monolithic unit, a unique capability worldwide.

“Moving from validation to the production floor at one of the largest U.S.-based interconnect manufacturers is a major commercial and technological milestone for QTREX,” said Dagi Ben-Noon, Chief Executive Officer of QTREX. “Achieving 97% yield after hundreds of evaluations demonstrates that our AME system is ready for demanding production environments. This milestone strengthens QTREX’s position as a unique platform for manufacturing the high-density interconnect infrastructure which is required across advanced electronics and scalable quantum computing systems.”

Production deployment supports broader adoption by leading quantum companies, interconnect and advanced electronics customers. QTREX continues to advance engagements focused on high-performance connectivity, AME-enabled manufacturing and quantum infrastructure applications.

About QTREX Quantum

QTREX Quantum Ltd. (Nasdaq: QTEX) is a technology company focused on advanced connectivity and electronics manufacturing solutions for next-generation hardware markets. Following its acquisition of the AME platform, the Company is developing high-density, thermally optimized quantum connectivity solutions for dilution cryostats and advancing AME applications for defense, aerospace, missile, space, and other mission-critical environments.

For more information, please visit: www.q-trex.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses advancing discussions regarding additional AME systems, manufacturing expansion and future commercial opportunities; the AME’s technology and system benefits, advantages and capabilities and ability to address any existing gaps which electronic manufactures have; the AME system’s readiness for demanding production environments; its belief that QTREX’s position as a unique platform strengthens as a result of this milestone; the broader adoption by leading quantum companies, interconnect and advanced electronic customers; and its continued efforts to advance engagements focused on high performance connectivity, AME-enabled manufacturing and quantum infrastructure applications. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based solely on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Company Contact

QTREX Quantum

Email: info@q-trex.com

Phone: +972-9-9664485

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

QTREX@arxhq.com