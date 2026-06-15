No-Code AI Platform Market Size to Hit USD 129.0 Billion by 2035 as Enterprise AI Adoption Accelerates | SNS Insider

Austin, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The No-Code AI Platform Market was valued at USD 6.69 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 129.0 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 34.44% over 2026–2035.

The global no-code AI platform market is advancing at an exceptional pace, driven by the widening gap between enterprise demand for AI-powered automation and the supply of data science talent whose scarcity makes conventional AI development impractical for most organisations.





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AI Talent Scarcity Compelling No-code Adoption to Boost Market Growth Globally

The reason for the remarkable rise in no-code AI platform demand lies in the structural mismatch between the AI aspirations of businesses and the lack of availability of skilled data scientists, where the worldwide shortage of more than 3 million individuals results in organizational limitations that can be addressed by no-code platforms. The development of an AI solution by each individual business analyst results in productivity enhancement which was previously hampered by data science teams' workload backlogs.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Deployment

Cloud-based deployment retained the dominant position with the largest share in 2025 due to the fundamental alignment between no-code AI’s democratisation value proposition and cloud economics globally. On-premise deployment is growing due to the regulated industries including financial services, healthcare, and government whose data sovereignty requirements, PII handling restrictions, and compliance obligations.

By Technology

Natural language processing segment dominated the no-code AI platform market with approximately 34% market share in 2025 due to the breadth of enterprise text processing applications globally. Computer vision is the fastest growing with CAGR of around 29.6% during 2026–2035, driven by manufacturing quality control and retail visual inspection adoption.

By Organization Size

Large enterprises segment dominated the no-code AI platform market with the largest share in 2025 due to their substantial investments in digital transformation, business process automation, and enterprise-wide AI adoption initiatives. SMEs are the fastest-growing segment in the No-Code AI Platform Market, driven by the increasing accessibility of cloud-based AI solutions, affordable subscription pricing models, and user-friendly development interfaces.

By End User

The BFSI segment dominated the No-Code AI Platform Market in 2025 owing to the sector’s increasing reliance on AI-driven fraud detection, risk assessment, customer analytics, regulatory compliance, and process automation solutions. Healthcare is the fastest-growing end-user segment, driven by the rising demand for clinical workflow automation, patient data analytics, diagnostic support systems, and administrative process optimization.

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Regional Insights:

North America was the leader in the global market for no-code artificial intelligence platforms in 2025 with a 41% revenue share owing to advanced AI implementation in enterprises, leading technology of platforms, and highest investment in corporation citizen developer programmes.

The U.S. market for No-Code AI Platforms has been estimated at about USD 2.44 Billion in 2025 and forecasted to rise to approximately USD 47.1 Billion by 2035, posting a CAGR of about 34.4%. The U.S. is at the forefront of North American revenue generation due to its advanced enterprise software culture adoption, presence of numerous no-code AI platforms such as Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, DataRobot, and H2O.ai, and the increasing popularity of the citizen developer community that institutionalizes investments.

The Europe No-Code AI Platform Market is estimated to be USD 1.81 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 33.28 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 33.75% during 2026–2035. Europe represents a vital market of no-code artificial intelligence that sees an uptake in platforms with an inherent ability to train models under GDPR’s data management regulations. Germany contributes to 22.4% of the European revenues through the optimization of manufacturing processes, automation of regulatory compliance for financial services, and enterprise AI integration via SAP.

The Asia Pacific region represents the fastest-growing no-code artificial intelligence regional market, led by the emerging start-up communities in China, India, Singapore, and South Korea, where AI-centric entrepreneurs need access to development platforms, automated solutions for manufacturing and retail, and government programs for digital transformation. The Asia Pacific market is dominated by China, which holds roughly 44.8% of all revenues in the region.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the No-Code AI Platform Market Report:

Google LLC (Vertex AI AutoML)

Microsoft Corporation (Azure Automated ML, Power Platform)

Salesforce Inc. (Einstein AI)

Amazon Web Services Inc. (SageMaker Canvas)

IBM Corporation (Watson AutoAI)

DataRobot Inc.

H2O.ai Inc.

Pega Systems Inc.

Appian Corporation

Mendix BV (Siemens)

OutSystems NV

Bubble Inc.

Akkio Inc.

Obviously, AI Inc.

Levity AI GmbH

Clarifai Inc.

Lobe Inc. (Microsoft)

Aptitude 8 Inc.

Creatio (bpm’online)

Aito.ai

Recent Developments:

2024: Salesforce enhanced Einstein AI no-code capabilities enabling business teams to build custom predictive models from CRM data through point-and-click guided workflows, removing machine learning engineering barriers from enterprise prediction model deployment.

Salesforce enhanced Einstein AI no-code capabilities enabling business teams to build custom predictive models from CRM data through point-and-click guided workflows, removing machine learning engineering barriers from enterprise prediction model deployment. 2023: Google launched Vertex AI AutoML enhancements reducing technical knowledge requirements for custom image classification, text extraction, and tabular prediction models, enabling non-technical enterprise teams to deploy task-specific AI models from labelled samples.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

NO-CODE AI TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION RATE – helps you understand the adoption trends of natural language processing, computer vision, predictive analytics, recommendation engines, and other AI technologies across no-code development environments.

– helps you understand the adoption trends of natural language processing, computer vision, predictive analytics, recommendation engines, and other AI technologies across no-code development environments. ENTERPRISE AI DEMOCRATIZATION INDEX – helps you identify how organizations are empowering non-technical business users and citizen data scientists to develop, deploy, and scale AI applications without coding expertise.

– helps you identify how organizations are empowering non-technical business users and citizen data scientists to develop, deploy, and scale AI applications without coding expertise. CLOUD AI DEPLOYMENT & DATA INFRASTRUCTURE METRICS – helps you evaluate deployment trends across public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud, and edge environments, along with enterprise data utilization supporting AI model development.

– helps you evaluate deployment trends across public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud, and edge environments, along with enterprise data utilization supporting AI model development. AI GOVERNANCE & MLOPS ADOPTION ANALYSIS – helps you assess the implementation of AI governance frameworks, model monitoring, explainability tools, lifecycle management capabilities, and automated MLOps solutions across enterprises.

– helps you assess the implementation of AI governance frameworks, model monitoring, explainability tools, lifecycle management capabilities, and automated MLOps solutions across enterprises. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION & AI INVESTMENT TRACKER – helps you uncover opportunities arising from enterprise digital transformation initiatives, cloud computing investments, AI startup funding activity, and business process automation projects worldwide.

– helps you uncover opportunities arising from enterprise digital transformation initiatives, cloud computing investments, AI startup funding activity, and business process automation projects worldwide. INDUSTRY-WISE NO-CODE AI UTILIZATION BENCHMARKS – helps you gauge AI adoption across BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, telecommunications, and government sectors, highlighting high-growth industries and emerging use cases driving market expansion.

No-Code AI Platform Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 6.69 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 129.0 Billion CAGR CAGR of 34.44% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premise)

• By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Predictive Analytics, Others)

• By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises)

• By End User (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & E-Commerce, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Education, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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