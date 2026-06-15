Valor Gold Corp. to Present at the June 16th Energy & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Summit

TORONTO, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valor Gold Corp. (TSX: VGC) (“Valor Gold” or the “Company”), based in Toronto, Ontario, focused on the exploration and development of the Courageous Lake gold project in Canada’s Northwest Territories, today announced that Mark Ashley, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Energy & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Summit hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on June 16th, 2026.

DATE: June 16th

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: June 18 & 19th. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Completed spin-out from Seabridge Gold Inc.

Commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: VGC)

Commenced trading on the OTC Markets (OTCQB:VLGDF)

About Valor Gold Corp.

Valor Gold Corp. (TSX: VGC) holds 100% of the Courageous Lake gold project in Canada's Northwest Territories, representing the third largest undeveloped gold project in Canada by contained resource. Valor Gold offers exceptional leverage to the gold price within a Tier 1 Canadian jurisdiction and is committed to advancing the Courageous Lake gold project and unlocking value from one of Canada's largest undeveloped gold resources. With a top-tier asset in a premier mining jurisdiction, Valor is well positioned to create long-term value for shareholders. The Company intends to advance the project in the coming months as it works towards defining and drill testing additional exploration targets that will be integrated into an updated pre-feasibility study.

Visit our website at www.valorgold.ca

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Valor Gold Corp.

Mark Ashley

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (647) 775-8803

Email: mark.ashley@valorgold.ca

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). All statements in this release that address events, conditions, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “plans,” “intends,” “potential,” “projects,” “targets,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of the Courageous Lake project, the Company’s plans to advance the project and create long-term value for shareholders, and the Company’s exploration plans to drill test additional exploration targets that will be integrated into an updated pre-feasibility study.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained demand and prices for gold; the potential for production at the Courageous Lake Project will continue operationally, legally and economically; any additional financing needed will be available on reasonable terms; estimated reserves and resources at the Courageous Lake Project have merit and there is continuity of mineralization as reflected in such estimates; the presence of and continuity of metals at Valor Gold’s projects at estimated grades; the availability of personnel, machinery and equipment at estimated prices and within the estimated delivery times; currency exchange rates; appropriate discount rates applied to the cash flows in economic analyses; tax rates and royalty rates applicable to proposed mining operations; the availability of acceptable financing under assumed structure and costs; anticipated mining losses and dilution; metallurgical performance; reasonable contingency requirements; success in realizing proposed operations; receipt of permits and other regulatory approvals on acceptable terms; and the successful conclusion of consultation with impacted Treaty and First Nations groups. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks, including, but not limited to, Valor Gold’s ability to continue its exploration activities and future advancement activities, and to continue to maintain corporate office support of these activities, which are dependent on Valor Gold’s ability to obtain suitable financing; risks related to fluctuations in the market price of gold; risks related to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; increases in financing costs or adverse changes to the terms of available financing, if any; tax rates or royalties being greater than assumed; risks related to commercially producing precious metals from the Courageous Lake Project; uncertainty in estimates of capital costs, operating costs, production and economic returns; changes in development or mining plans due to changes in logistical, technical or other factors; uncertainty of whether the reserves estimated on the Courageous Lake Project will be brought into production; uncertainties relating to the assumptions underlying Valor Gold’s reserve and resource estimates; risks relating to variations in the mineral content within the material identified as mineral reserves or mineral resources from that predicted; variations in rates of recovery and extraction; mining, exploration and development risks that could result in damage to mineral properties, plant and equipment, personal injury, environmental damage and delays in mining, which may be uninsurable or not insurable in adequate amounts; risks related to obtaining all necessary permits and governmental approvals, or extensions/renewals thereof, for exploration and development activities, including in respect of environmental regulation; changes in regulations applying to the development, operation, and closure of mining operations from what currently exists; uncertainty related to title to Valor Gold’s mineral properties and rights of access over or through lands subject to third party rights, interests and mineral tenures; risks related to unsettled First Nations rights and title and settled Treaty Nations’ rights; risks related to increases in demand for exploration and development services equipment, and related cost increases; difficulties attracting the necessary work force; the effects of competition in the markets in which Valor operates; Valor Gold’s need to attract and retain qualified management and personnel; risks related to some of Valor Gold’s directors’ and officers’ involvement with other natural resource companies; risks associated with the use of information technology systems and cybersecurity; operational and infrastructure risks; and the additional risks described in Valor Gold’s continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca). Valor Gold cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. These risks, as well as other factors, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements in this news release represent management’s best judgment based on information available as of the date hereof; however, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual outcomes may differ materially.