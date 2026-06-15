Verdera Energy to Present at the June 16th Energy & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Summit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verdera Energy Corp. (TSXV:V) (OCTQB:VUECF) today announced that Janet Lee-Sheriff, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Energy & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Summit hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on June 16th, 2026

DATE: June 16th

TIME: 1:00 – 1:30 pm Eastern

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: Wednesday June 17th 11am – 2pm Eastern and Thursday June 18th 11 am to 4pm Eastern. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Verdera Energy Corp.

Verdera Energy Corp. is focused on the development of In-Situ Recovery (“ISR”) uranium assets in New Mexico. With the largest land position in a prolific uranium district, and the largest uranium endowment among U.S.-focused public uranium exploration companies, Verdera is working to meet the growing demand for clean, reliable domestic uranium. Led by a team with extensive experience in the uranium and natural resources sector, Verdera holds private mineral rights spanning approximately 400 square miles, 88 million pounds of known and historic resources and a significant proprietary uranium database. New Mexico, with expansive uranium resources, is positioned as a critical district in the U.S. domestic nuclear renaissance, driven by efforts to reduce reliance on foreign imports. Verdera is committed to fostering strong community relations and strives to work closely with local communities.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Verdera Energy Corp.

Janet Lee-Sheriff

Chief Executive Officer

(214) 304-9552

info@verderauranium.com

www.verderauranium.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com