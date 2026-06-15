King’s Hawaiian is Sailing into Summer with Waterfront Pop-up Experience in Toronto

TORONTO, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King’s Hawaiian, known for its irresistibly soft, fluffy, and signature sweet rolls, is bringing Canadians together to celebrate the start of summer with an exciting waterfront pop-up experience in Toronto.

Taking place June 20–21 on Toronto’s waterfront (415 Queens Quay W), “Sailing into Summer with King’s Hawaiian” invites guests to enjoy free sailing experiences, complimentary King’s Hawaiian sliders, and a relaxed dockside lounge designed for connection, comfort, and easy summer moments.

King’s Hawaiian will offer free, hourly, pre-booked sail experiences from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on both days, giving guests a chance to take in the city skyline and celebrate the longest days of the year on the water. Registration details for the sailing experience can be found here . As spots are limited, pre-booking is encouraged.

“We know everyone is excited for the start of summer, so we wanted to create a space where people can truly make the most of it, together,” said Raouf Moussa, CMO of King’s Hawaiian. “Whether it’s sharing food, relaxing by the water, or heading out for a sail, this King’s Hawaiian pop-up experience is all about bringing people together in a way that feels effortless and fun.”

Throughout the weekend, guests can enjoy free daily sampling from 12–4 p.m. while supplies last, featuring a variety of slider creations made on King’s Hawaiian soft, sweet and delicious rolls. Menu highlights include:

Golden Coast Club: A California-style, inverted toasted King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Roll with chicken, goat cheese, sweet pepper, pesto and Muskoka cherries

A California-style, inverted toasted King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Roll with chicken, goat cheese, sweet pepper, pesto and Muskoka cherries Aloha Slider: Shredded lettuce, cheddar, pickle and special sauce on a King’s Hawaiian Savoury Butter Roll

Shredded lettuce, cheddar, pickle and special sauce on a King’s Hawaiian Savoury Butter Roll King’s Vegetarian Caprese Slider: Roasted garlic and basil confit tomato, pesto, arugula, bocconcini and aged balsamic reduction on a King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Roll

Roasted garlic and basil confit tomato, pesto, arugula, bocconcini and aged balsamic reduction on a King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Roll Sunkissed Pineapple Bread Pudding: King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls with vanilla bean coconut custard, caramelized pineapple and toasted coconut

All designed for easy, shareable summer eating.

Additionally, visitors can unwind in King’s Hawaiian’s dockside lounge, complete with lawn games, seating, and live DJ sets to bring the summer energy to life. This open and inviting atmosphere makes it easy for guests to stay awhile and soak up the moment between sails.

With their signature soft texture and subtle sweetness, King’s Hawaiian rolls are made for summer entertaining. From backyard BBQs to cottage weekends and spontaneous gatherings, King’s Hawaiian continues to help Canadians turn everyday moments into something memorable.

King’s Hawaiian is available across Canada at major grocery retailers, including Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Walmart and more. The rolls come in Original Hawaiian Sweet and Savoury Butter flavours, in four or twelve packs.

About KING’S HAWAIIAN

Founded 75 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING'S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that has been dedicated to providing Hawaii-inspired foods made with original recipes and Aloha Spirit for three generations. KING'S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 branded roll in the United States, along with other irresistible products that inspire joyous food experiences people can’t resist being a part of, including slider buns, hamburger buns, pretzel bites, and more. The soft and fluffy texture and perfect touch of sweetness of KING’S HAWAIIAN bread add even more fun and excitement to occasions big and small, including everyday meals and snacking, bringing loved ones together.

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